Kearney Consumer Institute Launches First Consumer Stress Index: Analyzes Factors Beyond Finances for Nuanced View into Stressors Driving Consumer Choices

News provided by

Kearney

24 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

  • 70% of respondents did not list finances as primary stressor.
  • Whether a consumer reports living paycheck-to-paycheck vs. within their means is a bigger indicator of stress than income alone.
  • Consumers' optionality and (self-reported) ability to respond to a critical stress trigger has great impact on stress level.
  • Globally, consumers communicate stress around geopolitics and government.

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kearney Consumer Institute (KCI), an internal think tank of global strategy and management consultancy Kearney, today released its inaugural Consumer Stress Index. The new Index provides a fresh lens through which to view consumer sentiment, through a unique combination of macroeconomic data—on topics ranging from finances to global conflict to healthcare—and consumer input. In doing so, the Kearney Consumer Stress Index seeks to better understand consumer needs and behaviors, identifying new patterns and spend implications.

Continue Reading
Figure: While the consumer wallet was the most common stressor, it was far from unanimous
Figure: While the consumer wallet was the most common stressor, it was far from unanimous

"In the past few years, consumers have repeatedly been labeled 'unpredictable,' particularly as it relates to the disconnect between consumer sentiment data and actual spending patterns," notes KCI lead Katie Thomas, who led the study. "In responding to surveys, consumers are prone to say one thing and then act very differently. In developing the Consumer Stress Index, the Kearney Consumer Institute set out to get a broader and more nuanced look at stress as a factor in consumer behavior."

The Consumer Stress Index extends beyond the wallet, surveying 24,000 consumers in 12 countries about how stressed they feel with respect to five pillars:

  • Consumer wallet and finances
  • Health and education
  • Geopolitics and government
  • Food and the environment
  • Innovation and technology

"The Index establishes a fresh way to look at consumer sentiment by combining this consumer input with a carefully curated blend of macroeconomic data," notes Thomas. It augments traditional analyses with two key measures: 1) consumer flexibility—consumers' optionality, agency, and ability to respond to critical stress triggers, and 2) consumer sensitivity—consumers' top-of-mindness on macroeconomic factors that are currently weighing on their psyche.

"On a practical level, the Index allows us to move past the what, the kind of data point analysis that measures responses to one question, to the so what that reveals how consumers navigate their daily lives, balancing stressors and making trade-offs, and how that, in turn, helps understand their buying behaviors," said Thomas. "There are plenty of studies that show us what economists think about consumers, but our Index tells us what consumers think about economics, as well as the other macro factors causing stress in their daily lives."

The initial baseline report surfaced some interesting conclusions. For example, while stressors associated with the "consumer wallet" pillar were most frequently cited, 70 percent of respondents did not list that as their primary concern.

"This is our inaugural study," Thomas notes, "but as our data bank grows over time, we believe the idea of measuring how consumers react to stress—combined with macroeconomic data—will become an invaluable tool in helping all interested in consumers to adopt 'consumer-first' thinking in their own businesses."

Read the full report by clicking this link.

For more information, to schedule an interview with Katie Thomas, or to receive a copy of the study, please contact:

MKPR/Meir Kahtan
+1 917-864-0800
[email protected]

About Kearney
Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been the trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through.

About the Kearney Consumer Institute
The Kearney Consumer Institute (KCI) evaluates today's business challenges and opportunities through the eyes and experiences of consumers, advocating a consumer-first perspective. By leveraging consumer behavior data and insights, the KCI helps generate conversation, and ultimately action, around how to address consumer needs with meaningful benefits.

Using a consumer-first lens the KCI looks at today's consumer revolution not by thinking about consumers, but by thinking like consumers. Our consumer-centric approach includes simple, precise, plain-language conversations on topics like trends, consumer communities, convenience, loyalty, service, fair pricing, and product development and technologies.

SOURCE Kearney

Also from this source

Rob Dongoski joins Kearney's Consumer Industries and Retail Practice to help drive agribusiness and food efforts

Rob Dongoski joins Kearney's Consumer Industries and Retail Practice to help drive agribusiness and food efforts

Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced the appointment of Rob Dongoski as a partner in its Consumer Industries and Retail Practice,...
Strong Supply Chains: Kearney partners publish new book with 'an inspiring and practical vision' on how to rethink operations

Strong Supply Chains: Kearney partners publish new book with 'an inspiring and practical vision' on how to rethink operations

Kearney is proud to announce the launch of Strong Supply Chains Through Resilient Operations, a guide to navigating the supply chain turmoil of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.