Kearney Elects Bob Willen Managing Partner and Chairman

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Bob Willen has been elected the tenth managing partner and chairman of Kearney, the global management consulting firm. Bob succeeds Alex Liu, who was first elected in 2018, and has concluded his second term.

Bob joined Kearney in 1995 and was elected partner in 2003. He has more than 25 years of consulting experience leading strategic and organizational transformations for large commercial and government clients globally. From 2015 until his election as managing partner, Bob led Kearney's Middle East and Africa region, in addition to previous positions leading global aerospace and defense, automotive, transportation, and infrastructure practices.

Asked his top priority as managing partner, Bob said: "Having lived and worked on three continents, I understand the challenges our clients are facing around the globe and have seen firsthand how Kearney can be the difference through our relentless focus on results and innovation. I am proud to be elected Kearney's managing partner to build on our positive momentum over the past five years and to continue delivering impact and value for our clients."

In the past five years, Kearney has enjoyed consistent double-digit annual growth, while building an ownership-minded firm fit for the next generation of leaders. Under the leadership of Alex Liu, the firm created greater client impact in strategic operations and large-scale transformation and made six acquisitions in strategic growth areas: Cervello, Prokura, OPTANO, TEAMS Design, Silicon Foundry, and MSE. During Alex's tenure, the firm also expanded its digital and analytics expertise, investing in its teams and capabilities for the next major technological shift.

Kearney has been the difference for clients for nearly 100 years, and Bob will continue to drive the firm's trajectory and growth agenda together with his global leadership team.

Earlier in his career, Bob was an aerospace engineer at General Dynamics Space Systems (now United Launch Alliance), before making the switch to consulting. A former NCAA All-American and national level soccer player, he earned an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, a master's in aerospace engineering from The University of Texas at Austin, and a BA in physics from the University of Virginia.

