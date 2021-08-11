Kearney Hires Bill Duffy as Vice President in Operations and Performance Practice

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced the appointment of Bill Duffy as Vice President in the Operations and Performance Practice.

Mr. Duffy is an expert in Strategic Operations, with 30 years of experience spanning operations excellence, business transformation, and M&A advisory across a range of industries including Chemicals, Energy, Oil & Gas, Industrial Products & Services, Food & Beverage and Automotive. Prior to joining Kearney, Mr. Duffy led the Consumer and Industrial Products Practice of a mid-sized consulting firm, directing a team of 40 manufacturing, supply chain and Industry 4.0 consultants.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill Duffy to Kearney," said Patrick Haischer, Partner and Americas Co-Lead of the Operations and Performance Practice. "Our clients will value Bill's deep operations expertise and proven ability to build trusted relationships with senior executives. His arrival strengthens our Americas team as we address clients' most crucial operational challenges ― whether it be cost reduction, capacity growth, complexity management, post-merger integration, continuous improvement, change management, or Industry 4.0 transformation."

A life-long Chicagoan, Mr. Duffy earned an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business at Chicago's Loyola University, having previously earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Mr. Duffy will be based in Kearney's Chicago office.

Early in his career, Mr. Duffy was a Business Unit Manager at Illinois Tool Works in Mokena, Illinois and Troy, Michigan, where he managed a multisite automotive component manufacturing operation, including all production, sales, P&L, engineering, quality assurance, and team leadership. He began his consulting career in 2000, soon rising to lead strategic global accounts and direct dozens of complex operational diligence, asset optimization, transformation and post-merger integration programs.

"Kearney is filled with kindred spirits who share my passion for delivering unusually positive and lasting impact to each client we serve," said Mr. Duffy. "I know that as part of Kearney's globally respected Strategic Operations team, I will have opportunities to tackle big and important challenges. I am thrilled to be here and can't wait to contribute to all the great work Kearney does."

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com .

Media contact: Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

908-907-7703

SOURCE Kearney

Related Links

https://www.kearney.com

