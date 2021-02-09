Kearney partners with Aera Technology to drive agility & resilience in supply chains

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consultancy Kearney today announced a collaboration with cognitive automation company Aera Technology to improve enterprise agility and resiliency for companies worldwide. Through the partnership, Kearney's Sense and Pivot supply chain management solution will be integrated into Aera Technology's cloud-based Cognitive Operating System™, further improving the speed and agility of decision-making in supply chains.

Kearney's research into supply chain resilience has found that the top two priorities for businesses emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic have been the ability to adapt to changing demand and to better manage risk, especially in industries with highly complex supply chains such as industrials, healthcare and automotive.

Powered by Aera Technology's Cognitive Operating System, Kearney's Sense and Pivot solution helps companies adapt to demand volatility and evolving expectations in an unpredictable operating environment. It enables a near real-time view of the market, improved cross-functional collaboration, and the ability to offer intelligent trade-off decisions between cost, service, and working capital.

In today's market, having an effective supply chain can often be the competitive differentiator for a business. A Kearney e-commerce client recently reported a 2-4% top-line cost saving using the Sense and Pivot system, while a leading pharmacy retailer saw a 5% uptick in inventory productivity.

"When it comes to supply chain management, there are many variables to consider, but the key is to balance cost, service level and resiliency," said Suketu Gandhi, partner in the Digital Transformation practice at Kearney. "Our partnership with Aera Technology will mean that companies can achieve this goal by anticipating disruptions more effectively and implementing contingency plans with ease."

With vast amounts of data now available to businesses, real-time decisions are now possible. As global supply chains and trade flows are being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shifts, organisations need cognitive automation to gain the business agility required to react to a fast-changing environment. The Aera Cognitive Operating System is the only platform that can turn the vast amounts of transactional data accumulating every second into optimal decisions across the enterprise that are implemented instantly and automatically.

"There's never been a more important time to create an agile supply chain that can meet volume spikes, scale up or down assets and adjust service levels," added Mr. Gandhi. "We're thrilled to be working with Aera Technology to help businesses future-proof their supply chains."

"We've worked with the world's largest organizations to demonstrate the value of cognitive automation at scale," said Frederic Laluyaux, CEO of Aera Technology. "By integrating Kearney's supply chain capabilities with Aera's proven Cognitive Operating System, we are excited to extend this to an even wider range of companies with our strategic partnership with Kearney."

"Kearney's incredible leadership, breadth, and depth of expertise and experience will accelerate time to value of cognitive automation in the supply chain and beyond," he added.

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Cognitive Automation company that makes business agility happen. We deliver the first scalable digital platform that integrates with your existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.

SOURCE Aera Technology

Related Links

www.aeratechnology.com

