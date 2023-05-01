Kearney's Global Business Policy Council welcomes Nicolas Lioliakis as senior fellow

WASHINGTON and PARIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney's Global Business Policy Council (GBPC) announced today the appointment of Nicolas Lioliakis as senior fellow.

Nicolas—a senior Kearney partner based in Paris—brings with him more than 25 years of experience in financial services and management at Crédit Agricole and Dexia. At Kearney, Nicolas has served as president of Kearney France and leader of the financial services practice for Europe. Additionally, he served as adjunct professor at HEC Paris and taught strategy courses to students in the Master in Management program. Passionate about social impact issues, Nicolas has led several relevant initiatives, from the Ashoka Social Network to Le Choix de l'école and la Fondation La France s'engage. While maintaining his role as European lead of the strategic transformation tower of Kearney's transactions and transformations practice, in his new position as senior fellow with the GBPC, Nicolas will also work with select boards and CEOs to help their companies contend with the macrotrends and exogenous shocks impacting their industries and businesses.

"In the capacity of senior fellow with the Global Business Policy Council, I look forward to helping business leaders and their organizations grow more resilient in the face of mounting external shocks outside their direct control," Nicolas said.

"Nicolas' tremendous experience and skillset will be vital to helping our clients navigate extremely challenging times," said GBPC Managing Director Erik R. Peterson. "As recent years have demonstrated, from the pandemic to growing geopolitical instability and resultant disruptions to global value chains, corporations are confronting an ever more volatile landscape in which to operate. Nicolas' global work experience in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, coupled with his deep background in financial services and corporate strategy, will provide great value to the Council's mission to help leaders in business and government better anticipate and plan for the future."

The Global Business Policy Council is rated by the University of Pennsylvania's Global Go To Think Tank Index as one of the top for-profit think tanks in the world. Founded in 1992, the GBPC helps corporate and public-sector leaders decipher geopolitical, economic, social, and technological changes and their effects on the global operating environment for business.

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we help our clients break through. Learn more at Kearney.com.

Media contact:

Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC

+1 917-864-0800

[email protected]

SOURCE Kearney