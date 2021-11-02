Kearney's new specialist partner role brings "experts" to client service

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney is pleased to announce that the firm is expanding opportunities for experienced consultants by formalizing a new role for specialist partners. Specialist partners are deep experts with highly specialized skills and knowledge who bring leading-edge capabilities to Kearney clients through their unparalleled subject matter expertise.

"Kearney is proud to celebrate and reward experienced consultants who demonstrate deep expertise, have highly specialized skills, and build commercially viable assets essential to the firm's success moving forward," comments partner Suketu Gandhi, chair of the firm's Specialist Partner Selection Committee. "The specialist partner role provides an opportunity for upward mobility and financial reward for these business-critical specialists who help us to deliver value to our clients across a range of offerings, from our deep heritage in operations to emerging capabilities like AI."

Kearney named its first two specialist partners, Bharath Thota and Antti Kautovaara, in the Operations and Performance practice last year. Since then, Elouise Epstein, Maciej Gawinecki, and Daniel Angelucci have also assumed the specialist partner role.

As part of this expansion of the specialist consultant role, the firm is introducing a new specialist path that will encompass a far broader and varied array of roles to complement the traditional consultant career path. The specialist career path has been expanded to additional practices and groups, including the Digital practice, the Global Business Policy Council, Kearney's Proposition and Customer Experience Labs, and Helios. Kearney is actively hiring specialist consultants.

"This is an exciting development for Kearney clients, colleagues, and prospective hires alike," Gandhi says. "We expect that the specialist partner and consultant roles will improve our thought leadership and depth of content, which will bring tremendous value to our clients and the broader business community."

