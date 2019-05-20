Kearsarge Energy Announces Andrew Bernstein Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 Award Finalist in New England

BOSTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearsarge Energy is pleased to announce that its Managing Partner and Founder, Andrew Bernstein, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the New England region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Andrew Bernstein was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 26 at the Westin Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts.

Andrew Bernstein is a serial entrepreneur, having led two AI software companies to market leadership and subsequent acquisition. Inspired by a vision to promote profitable sustainability, in 2009 Bernstein founded Kearsarge Energy, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) which develops, finances, owns and operates renewable energy projects.

Kearsarge's mission is to create public-private partnerships that benefit communities and the environment. Kearsarge typically uses publicly owned brownfields and Super Fund sites that have limited -- if any -- utility for local communities, transforming those properties into a revenue-generating asset for all stakeholders. Kearsarge often improves public land as part of a solar project, having installed bike paths, walking paths and other improvements to land adjacent to its solar fields. When the solar project is complete, the land is restored to its original condition, and in many cases improved, while generating revenue for the owner for the duration of the solar project.

Bernstein notes, "I am proud of what Kearsarge and its many public and private sector partners and dedicated and brilliant staff have been able to achieve over the last several years. Although I am thrilled to have been named a finalist, I am acutely aware that many others had a significant hand in building Kearsarge's renewable energy business. One of the most critical learnings in my personal journey is that no entrepreneur succeeds alone."

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Kearsarge Energy

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a leading renewable energy project development, finance, and asset management company, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior returns to stakeholders and the environment. Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. Visit www.kearsargeenergy.com or contact us at (617) 393-4222.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

