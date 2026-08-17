Kearsarge Energy Extends Its Leadership As A First Mover in IPP Battery Storage Installation and Management, Totaling 104 MWH Since 2019

Project Highlights:

Amesbury, MA 3.8 MWH, Standalone, completed in 2019. Solar + BESS located at the City's Titcomb Pit Landfill, this project was the first solar + storage facility built under the MA SMART Solar Program in National Grid territory. The facility consists of a 4.5 MW DC ballasted array, and a 3.8 MWh BESS.

Montague, MA 5.1 MWH, Standalone, completed in 2021. Kearsarge helped facilitate the closure of the Town's burn dump waste site where this Solar + ESS is located. This is another example of Kearsarge's commitment to public-private partnerships. The facility consists of a 3.0 MW DC solar facility, and a 5.1 MWh BESS.

Haverhill, MA 9.0 MWH, Standalone, completed in 2021. Solar + BESS located at the City of Haverhill's landfill connecting to the local National Grid distribution grid. Kearsarge worked closely with the MA DEP and EPA to permit the project on a former superfund site. The facility consists of a 3.6 MW DC solar facility, and a 9.0 MWh AC coupled BESS.

William Way, MA 9.55 MWH, completed in 2021. Located on underutilized land owned by the Town of Bellingham, MA this project provides over 6.6 million kWh of renewable electricity annually to public entity offtakers in National Grid territory. The facility consists of a 6.3 MW DC solar facility, and a 9.6 MWH AC coupled BESS.

Beverly, MA 6.8 MWH completed in 2022. Kearsarge Energy partnered with the City of Beverly, Massachusetts, to develop six solar projects totaling over 4 MW across various city-owned properties. This landmark project for Beverly included the decommissioning of an existing solar array at Beverly High School. Kearsarge replaced the existing array at Beverly High school with industry-leading modules and racking, increasing capacity and installed a carport facility, and a 6.8 MWH AC coupled BESS.

Kingston, MA 4.45 MWH, completed in 2022. Solar + BESS located at the Town of Kingston's landfill site connected to the Eversource distribution grid. The facility consists of a 2.7 MW DC ballasted ground mounted solar facility, and a 4.5 MWH DC coupled BESS after decommissioning an abandoned wind turbine.

Franklin, MA 3.88 MWH, completed in 2022. Solar + BESS situated on underutilized land in Franklin, MA connecting to the local National Grid distribution grid. The facility consists of a 1.5 MW DC solar array, and a 3.9 MWh DC coupled battery BESS.

Reading, MA 22.4 MWH, completed in 2025. Kearsarge developed this 22.4 MWh standalone BESS in partnership with the Reading Municipal Light Department in order to shave local peak demand during key events, while contributing to reduced ISO NE peaks – resulting in meaningful sustainability, reliability and economic impacts.

Orleans, VT 20 MWH, completed in 2025. In partnership with Vermont Public Power Supply Authority and local light departments in Orleans and Barton, Vt, Kearsarge built a 20 MWH standalone BESS which reduces local peak demand during key grid events for the host municipal light departments, while a nearby 7.5 MW solar array provides over 8.7 million kWh and renewable energy credits annually, meeting VT state requirements and contributing local domestic energy to the region.

Sterling, MA 20 MWH, completed in 2025. Solar + BESS generates local in territory energy for the Sterling Municipal Light Department and supports their management of peak load. A Solar ground mount array on underutilized private land generates over 2.2 million kWh annually, and the 20 MWh BESS offsets peak energy demand resulting in energy cost savings for the local light department.

Concord, MA 20 MWH, Standalone. A Solar + BESS under construction at the Town of Concord's Walden Street landfill will generate local in-territory energy for the Concord Municipal Light Plant while also peak shaving. By pairing a 20 MWH BESS with a 4.6 MW DC ballasted solar array, Kearsarge and CMLP have enabled a significant increase in solar production.

Middleborough, MA 20 MWH, Standalone. A 20 MWH standalone BESS will reduce local peak demand during key grid events for the host municipal light department, Middleboro Gas and Electric. The project is expected to save Middleboro Gas and Electric an estimated $12,000,000-$15,000,000 over 20 years.

Chicopee, MA 20 MWH, Standalone. Continuing its commitment to a public-private partnership with Chicopee Electric Light, first started in 2012. Kearsarge is constructing this 20 MWH standalone BESS that will reduce local peak demand during key grid events.

Walpole, MA 10 MWH. Solar + BESS located on Norfolk County owned land that will be connecting to the Eversource distribution grid. The facility will consist of an approximately 6.9 MW DC ballasted ground mounted solar facility, and a 10 MWH AC coupled BESS as another Kearsarge addition part of the Massachusetts SMART program.

Kearsarge owns and operates all of its total energy portfolio, working closely with local stakeholders, power authorities, electric cooperatives, municipal light departments and other partners across the country to optimize development and performance. In 2026, Kearsarge, one of the largest Independent Power Producers in the Northeast, will commission 4 BESS projects in Massachusetts working in close cooperation with those partners to drive energy storage, and pioneer best practices in safety and efficient market operations for these assets.

Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Solar remarked, "Leading safe and efficient storage adoption has been incredibly rewarding over the past seven years. Through our work with municipalities and local utilities we have helped those organizations think through how to take advantage of Battery storage opportunities in a sustainable way, to meet the accelerating energy demands of their communities and drive affordability for desperately needed new generation."

About Kearsarge Energy

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, MA, is New England's fastest growing renewable energy project development, finance, and asset management company, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior benefits for stakeholders and the environment. Having successfully developed and financed 400 MWs and $900M of Solar and Battery Storage since 2011, Kearsarge now manages and owns all of its projects. With a 650 MW pipeline across the US. Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Learn more at www.kearsargeenergy.com

Press contact(s):

For all inquiries regarding Kearsarge Energy, please contact Andrew Bernstein at [email protected].

SOURCE Kearsarge Energy