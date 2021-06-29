Kearsarge Energy L.P. Delivers and Commissions 34 MW and $130M of Clean Energy Solar and Energy Storage Projects

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearsarge Energy announces the start of commercial operations for over 34 MW of solar renewable energy and battery energy storage projects. Consisting of 11 individual projects in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, these projects generate tax and lease revenues for New England municipalities and allow local governments, low-income housing developments, nonprofits, universities, local school systems, RI Public Transit Authority and universities to receive discounted energy. The New England economy was a big winner amidst a tough year; development and construction generated almost 51 Full-time Equivalents (FTEs) of professional and skilled labor and will continue to require local maintenance and operations staffing for the next 25+ years.

Solar Array Atop a Municipal Landfill

Kearsarge Energy financed and developed these solar and battery energy storage projects using its own sponsor equity, partnering with financial institutions for debt and tax equity. Kearsarge, as it does on all its projects, will own and operate them for the long term, underlining its leadership in sustainable energy development and operations in the Northeast.

Project Highlights:

Local landfill pulls its weight for the city of Haverhill, MA. Transforming 12 acres of underutilized land at the Haverhill Municipal landfill into a renewable energy producer under the Massachusetts SMART Program, the project combines photovoltaic energy production (2800 kW AC) plus battery storage (2000 kW AC) to feed 4,650,000 kWh into the utility grid annually. In partnership with the city of Haverhill, energy savings, lease revenue, and tax income are estimated at $3.9 million over 20 years.

A sustainable energy model and haven for pollinators and grazers in Tiverton, RI. The site was designed to provide habitat for local wildlife and to accommodate grazers and pollinators. The site will host a herd of sheep in 2021, with bird habitat and pollinator-friendly flora under and around panels. Sized at almost 3 MW DC, the site will produce almost 4 million kWh per year, reducing CO 2 emissions by 3,089 tons per year.

A major step toward sustainability for iconic Arsenal Yards, Waltham, MA. Both a garage canopy and a rooftop array now grace two buildings at historic Arsenal Yards. Part of the Massachusetts SMART Program, and totaling over a Megawatt DC, the arrays were constructed right around the holiday season in 2020, requiring logistical finesse by Kearsarge and construction partners. Moonlit cranes delivered panels and racking components to the roof, avoiding disruption for shoppers. Compared to fossil fuel electrical generation, the Arsenal Yards installation generates clean energy that would otherwise release over 1,000 tons of CO 2 per year with the credits providing discounted energy for low- and moderate-income families.

A boost in energy savings and enhanced hands-on learning for a prestigious agricultural school. Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole, MA, saw the introduction of four rooftop arrays and a parking canopy this year, totaling over 1 MW DC. In addition to electricity savings via the Massachusetts SMART Program, the school plans to educate its students about solar energy through the use of portals that track energy production and detailed individual array status.

Windsor Congregational Church firms its financial foundation with solar energy. Using unproductive land adjacent to the Windsor Congregational Church, Kearsarge began operations of a 1.4 MW DC ground mount solar array. In terms of carbon avoidance, the site matches the carbon sequestration of over 1,500 acres of forest and provides the church with annual lease revenues that mean stable income far into the future.

"It has been an extraordinarily productive year for Kearsarge Energy with the implementation of 11 projects in Massachusetts and Rhode Island," said Andrew Bernstein, Managing Partner of Kearsarge Energy. "Our strong construction and financing partnerships were critical to our success in this environment and we are both gratified and energized to see these sites commence operations for our many stakeholders. In 2021/22, we're setting an even quicker pace with 250 MW in development/construction and expansion into Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland."

About Kearsarge Energy

Kearsarge Energy, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is New England's fastest-growing renewable energy project development, finance, and renewable asset owner, with a dual mission to help build a more sustainable world and to provide superior returns for stakeholders and the environment. Having successfully developed and financed 150 MW and $450 million of solar since 2011, Kearsarge is focused on creating long-term value by working with local communities to meet the growing demand for commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. Please see www.kearsargeenergy.com.

