Keatley Wealth Management Has Merged with Modera Wealth Management

WESTWOOD, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keatley Wealth Management (KWM), an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm located in Charlotte, NC, has joined Modera Wealth Management. The merger was official as of January 1, 2020.

This merger further strengthens both firms' already robust capabilities in offering fee-only financial planning and investment management. The entire Keatley Wealth Management team has joined Modera. And while they continue to serve clients out of their Colony Road office, they now have access to additional resources, including state-of-the-art technology and the many Modera advisers who specialize in supporting clients with unique needs.

The two principals of KWM, Karen Keatley, MBA, CFA, CFP®, President and Chief Investment Officer, and Jenny I. Martella, MBA, CFP®, Director of Financial Planning, are shareholders at Modera and fully participate in leadership decisions. Additionally, Ms. Keatley has joined Modera's Board of Directors, and sits on Modera's Investment Committee, while Ms. Martella has joined the Financial Planning Committee, which is responsible for establishing firm-wide financial planning standards.

"Keatley Wealth Management and Modera share an investment approach and wealth management philosophy, and both are dedicated to providing independent, fee-only advice to our clients. We believe that the merger will enhance the resources and expertise we can provide to our clients while maintaining a personalized relationship with each of them," said Ms. Keatley.

Like KWM, Modera offers fee-only, customized financial guidance. Every client is cared for by a team of financial specialists focused on addressing their needs, helping them to avoid pitfalls, and keeping them focused on their goals.

"Growing our firm in order to better serve clients as well as offer additional resources and opportunities to our staff is part of Modera's ongoing mission," said Robert Siefert, President and Principal of Modera. "This merger with Keatley Wealth Management, a firm also dedicated to providing unbiased financial advice to clients, further supports our continued independence and commitment to a fee-only approach."

