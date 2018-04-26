KEB Hana Card launches global loyalty points exchange capabilities in partnership with Kaligo Solutions

The partnership reaffirms KEB Hana Card's vision to become Korea's top credit card issuer by using Smart Banking innovations to offer best-in-market products and services. This new alliance with Kaligo and its breakthrough technology enables KEB Hana Card to deliver a world class suite of highly innovative and valuable offerings over the years to come.

As a first step, KEB Hana Card has leveraged Kaligo Solutions' TransferConnect points transfer solution to enable its 5 million customers to transfer their Hana Money to a range of top airline and hotel rewards programmes. Available through the Hana Members mobile application, the new exchange service includes real-time status updates and fast transfers that ensure the best possible customer experience.

TransferConnect by Kaligo Solutions is the world's leading loyalty currency exchange platform dedicated to connecting financial services brands with frequent traveller rewards programmes globally. Partners can simply plug into the TransferConnect platform using a single technical integration and give its customers access to dozens of top global airline and hotel rewards programme partners within the TransferConnect network.

About KEB Hana Bank

Hana Financial Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in South Korea. The company engages in commercial banking, foreign currency exchanges, and other related operations. It also develops and maintains financial information system for local banks and multi-financing companies; and provides trust services for securities companies, as well as accounting and trust services for banks, pension funds, and other companies. As of December 2017, it operated 155 branches in 24 countries, including 122 in the Asia-Pacific, 10 in Europe and the Middle East, and 23 in the Americas. Hana Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Kaligo Solutions

Kaligo Solutions is operated by Kaligo Pte Ltd., the global leader for innovative travel and loyalty technology. Established in Singapore in 2014 with offices across APAC, Europe and the Americas, Kaligo Solutions enables 70+ of the world's leading loyalty programmes to drive engagement through highly innovative and purpose driven rewards experiences.

With custom-built solutions including innovative loyalty technology like their TransferConnect marketplace and TravelEdge powered white labels, as well as loyalty enablement and management, Kaligo supercharges the world's leading loyalty programmes with delightful experiences that build lasting customer loyalty.

For more information about Kaligo Solutions, please visit www.kaligosolutions.com or contact media relations at press@kaligosolutions.com

Valérie Perridon

Marketing Communications

valerie.perridon@kaligosolutions.com

+65 8160 7632

