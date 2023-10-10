Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of The Boston Bruins

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Bruins and Keches Law Group announced today a partnership naming Keches Law Group as the "Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins".

In addition to their partnership and designation as the "Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins," Keches Law Group will now have the ability to use Boston Bruins marks and logos for sales and marketing purposes. During the upcoming Bruins seasons, Keches Law will also have marketing assets during all Bruins home games, including advertising on the TD Garden dasherboards along the ice, virtual marketing inventory on the dasherboards during NESN television broadcasts, LED advertising on the LED rings in the TD Garden arena bowl, and exclusive branding of one of the two TD Garden ice resurfacers.

As one of the team's official partners, Keches Law will also offer fan engagement opportunities for multiple children 12 and under to be able to sit on the Bruins bench during pre-game warmups, providing life experiences for kids each season.

"The Boston Bruins look forward to strengthening our partnership with Keches Law Group," said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely. "Keches Law has a demonstrated history of protecting the rights of those facing difficulties after an injury, and we're proud to have them as our Official Injury Law Firm." 

"We're thrilled to be an official partner of such a historic hockey team. As one of the original six teams in the National Hockey League, the Boston Bruins encapsulate the spirit of the New England region," said Sean Flaherty, Managing Partner of Keches. "This partnership embodies our commitment to excellence and our passion for the community. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans, supporting the Bruins' mission on and off the ice, and waving the flag with the team's loyal following."

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP

Since opening in 1986, Keches Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more. Keches Law Group also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares. For more information, visit the Keches Law website or follow them on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn.

