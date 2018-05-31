Keck Medicine of USC to open new ambulatory clinic in Southern California's San Gabriel Valley

The multispecialty clinic will be home to family medicine and primary care providers, as well as specialists in gastroenterology, otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, neurology, gynecology, dermatology, urology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, breast cancer surgery and colorectal cancer surgery. Featuring views of the San Gabriel Mountains and overlooking Santa Anita Park, the clinic will also include a radiation therapy center, infusion treatment center and pharmacy.

"Keck Medicine of USC is in a period of unprecedented growth, with demand increasing for our complex care," says Shawn Sheffield, MBA, MHA, chief strategy and business development officer. "We conducted an extensive data-driven analysis to identify areas in the Los Angeles basin with unmet health care needs, and we believe that Arcadia is an ideal place to expand our network of multispecialty ambulatory clinics."

In the last year, Keck Medicine has opened four new ambulatory clinics, including the 120,000-square-foot Norris Healthcare Center on USC's Health Sciences Campus. The Arcadia clinic joins Keck Medicine's community multispecialty footprint that currently has locations in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Irvine, downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, La Cañada, Glendale, Beverly Hills and Palmdale.

"By opening this multispecialty clinic in Arcadia, we are bringing our expertise and world-class care to the doorstep of our neighbors in the San Gabriel Valley," says Smitha Ravipudi, MPH, chief operating officer of USC Care and Ambulatory Services.

About Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC is the University of Southern California's medical enterprise, one of only two university-based medical systems in the Los Angeles area. Encompassing academic and clinical excellence, the medical system attracts internationally renowned physicians and scientists who strive to provide world-class patient care at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and more than 40 outpatient facilities, some at affiliated hospitals, in Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Tulare and Ventura counties.

In 2017, U.S. News & World Report ranked Keck Medical Center of USC, which consists of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, among the top 15 in ophthalmology and cancer care and among the top 50 hospitals in the United States for orthopaedic surgery, geriatric care and urology.

For more information, go to keckmedicine.org.

