Kedrion Biopharma Marks Fourth Annual Hereditary Factor 10 Deficiency Day on October 10

News provided by

Kedrion Biopharma

10 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

Global biopharma company encourages education and awareness around a rare bleeding disorder.

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products used in treating rare and serious diseases, is proud to recognize the fourth Hereditary Factor X (10) Deficiency Awareness Day on October 10, 2023. This day helps bring awareness to a rare bleeding disorder, the patients it impacts, their challenges, and the treatments that can help.

Continue Reading

Factor X Day was launched on 10/1020 by U.K.-based Bio Products Laboratory (BPL). In 2022, Kedrion joined forces with BPL. The new Kedrion is a global player in plasma derivatives and rare disease medicines, employing more than 5,000 people worldwide.

About one in a million people have hereditary factor X deficiency, which causes unusual or excessive bleeding or bruising, heavy menstrual bleeding in women, painful or swollen joints, nose bleeds, and bleeding gums. Although the disorder is ultra-rare, some patients with severe factor X deficiency could experience life-threatening complications like bleeding in the brain or stomach. Because symptoms vary, patients may suffer for years before being diagnosed. A simple blood test can determine whether someone has the disorder and can be treated with plasma-based treatments.

John, one of the oldest known patients with severe hereditary factor X deficiency at age 51, says it best. "Since being diagnosed when I was a year old, I have had to go to the hospital about 150 times for transfusions of fresh frozen plasma to treat bleeds that were not controlled by themselves. As someone living with hereditary factor X deficiency, I want everyone to be more aware of this rare disease and why it is so important to get care and treatment."

"We are excited for the first Hereditary Factor X Deficiency Awareness Day since Kedrion joined forces with Bio Products Laboratory in 2022," said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer for Kedrion Biopharma. "With over 60 years of combined expertise across the United Kingdom, United States, and Italy, we are delighted to continue raising awareness for hereditary factor X deficiency and providing therapies to support patients, their caregivers, and families on the journey from diagnosis to treatment."

Kedrion is committed to providing therapies for rare diseases to improve patients' health as they manage bleeding disorders like hereditary factor X deficiency.

To learn more about hereditary factor X deficiency, visit https://www.hemophilia.org/bleeding-disorders-a-z/types/other-factor-deficiencies/factor-x.

About Kedrion

Kedrion Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for use in treating and preventing serious diseases, disorders, and conditions like plasminogen deficiency, hereditary factor X deficiency, and hemophilia. Its portfolio of 37 life-saving products is distributed in over 100 countries. 

kedrion.com

Contact Information:
Sandy Sklareski
Communications Manager
[email protected]
551-255-6557

SOURCE Kedrion Biopharma

Also from this source

Kedrion Biopharma Announces Support for the Immune Deficiency Foundation Research Grant Program for Second Consecutive Year

Kedrion Biopharma Announces Support for the Immune Deficiency Foundation Research Grant Program for Second Consecutive Year

Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products...
Kedrion's global portfolio expands to China to supply human Albumin

Kedrion's global portfolio expands to China to supply human Albumin

Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.