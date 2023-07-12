Kedrion's global portfolio expands to China to supply human Albumin

  • Kedrion joined forces with BPL in 2022
  • This is the first ever approval for a BPL product in China
  • The China Albumin market is the world's largest
  • Launch commenced in April 2023

FORT LEE, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kedrion Biopharma, an international biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products used in treating rare and serious diseases, has announced that China's National Institutes for Food and Drug Control (NIFDC) has approved BPL's human Albumin product for release to the Chinese market. In 2022, Kedrion joined forces with BPL, a UK-based company with over 60 years of experience in the supply of high-quality plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare diseases.

As the first ever approval for a BPL product in China, this a major milestone for the company, which can now ship to the country on a regular basis. China is by far the largest human Albumin market in the world of 627 tons vs global demand of 1,368 tons in 20211.

"We are delighted to be able to provide this product to patients in China," said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer for Kedrion Biopharma. "Obtaining this important license and full distribution agreement in China reflects strongly on our current plan for global expansion while highlighting our corporate mission of providing plasma-derived products worldwide, supporting both healthcare professionals and patients every day."

Zhou Xianfeng, Chairman of Board, Hangzhou Jiansheng Medicine Co. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to have partnered with BPL and Kedrion, which are truly committed to making therapies available in all parts of the world by expanding into important new markets such as China."

Kedrion places a high value on the welfare of those who benefit from its products, as well as the communities and individuals with whom it collaborates, and works on a global scale to broaden access to plasma therapies.

About Kedrion

Kedrion Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company that collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute worldwide plasma-derived therapies for use in treating and preventing rare and debilitating conditions like Coagulation and Neurological Disorders, Primary and Secondary Immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization, which can lead to Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn.

In 2022, Kedrion joined forces with BPL (Bio Products Laboratory). Based in the United Kingdom, BPL has over 60 years of experience in the supply of high-quality plasma-derived medicines to treat rare diseases.

With the combination of Kedrion and BPL, Kedrion is a global player in plasma derivatives and rare disease medicines employing more than 5,000 people worldwide. The company has a plasma collection footprint of 73 centers operated by KEDPLASMA in the United States, and of 5 centers operated by UNICAplasma in the Czech Republic, and a portfolio of 37 products distributed in over 100 countries around the world. With these figures, Kedrion is the world's 5th top player in the field of plasma-derived products.

In 2021, Kedrion's acquisition of Prometic, and of its first-ever therapy for Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency, has confirmed our commitment to fighting rare, or even extremely rare, diseases.

We act as a bridge between donors and the people who need treatment, and work on a global scale to expand patient access to plasma-derived therapies.

