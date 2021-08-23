Keds Celebrates Strength in Numbers with Empowering New Print to Honor Women's Equality Day

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keds, the iconic sneaker brand that gives women the style, comfort, and support to step out and show up authentically in life, has partnered with international designer Elizabeth Olwen, known for her unique patterns infused with heart and soul, to introduce a custom print in honor of Women's Equality Day. The limited-edition two-SKU collection launches exclusively on Keds.com today and introduces an original pattern that symbolizes women coming together and empowering one another.

Olwen's design, which will be on two bestselling Keds styles—the Triple Up platform and Double Decker slip-on—features women standing side-by-side, holding hands to create a human chain of strength that illustrates the beauty of diversity and power of unity.

"Seeing my own prints on Keds has been a dream of mine for a very long time, so I was absolutely thrilled when the collaboration blossomed and moved beyond dream to reality," said Olwen. "It's so fun to think that women all around will be sporting cool and comfy kicks with my Rainbow People, something that I hope symbolizes coming together and empowering each other."

Taking the celebration one step further, Keds donated more than 50 white sneakers to Boston's Artists For Humanity (AFH), an organization where teens are employed to explore and express their creative abilities. The young artists created their own custom designs inspired by Women's Equality Day and/or their own experience which will be featured on Keds' social accounts and on a dedicated Women's Equality Day landing page on Keds.com.

"We're proud to collaborate with Elizabeth on this beautiful design, a symbol of hope that represents a feeling of optimism for a brighter future ahead, and use it to generate a more meaningful conversation around women's equality," said Jen Lynch, VP of Product at Keds. "For the next generation of young female artists to channel their experiences and tell a story through their own shoe designs is truly inspiring. Women's equality is so much more than a single day. We are committed to sparking conversations and encouraging women to express themselves through creativity. In fact, this project is the first activation to bring to life Keds' new 'Wear yours' campaign and drive home the sentiment of encouraging expression through style."

To demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity and equity, Keds is also donating $10,000 to AFH. And to provide even more funding to support young female artists, Keds is encouraging customers to visit Keds.com now through September 30, 2021 to make their own donation at checkout, with 100% of the proceeds going to AFH.

About Keds

Keds was founded on the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can more fully step forward and make our mark on the world.

Ever since the introduction of the Keds Champion sneaker back in 1916—the first rubber-soled canvas shoe of its kind, which set the standard for sneakers as we know them today—Keds has been making versatile, comfortable, fashionable footwear to help people move through life their own way.

Today, Keds exists to support all women as they step out into the world every day: to laugh with them; to cheer them on; to give them the style, comfort, and support they need to step out and show up in life. To help them look more like themselves so that they can feel more like themselves. No matter where they're going or how they're getting there, Keds helps them move through life their way.

Keds. Wear yours.

Keds is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, the world's leading maker of casual, work, outdoor, athletic and children's footwear.

