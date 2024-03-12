Keds Taps a Fashion Icon for Its "Classic for Generations" Campaign

Showcasing the Keds Champion, worn by both Christy and Grace, the campaign underscores the versatility of this iconic style, emphasizing Keds' legacy as a classic American brand with a playful and optimistic spirit.

Keds was the first sneaker designed expressly for women. As a female-focused brand, Keds is not afraid to be the first, to be the boldest, or to stand up for its core belief of championing the joyful, colorful, unstoppable power of self-expression.

Across decades, Keds has been a trusted foundation for self-expression, embraced by style-setters, icons, and everyday rebels. Each generation rediscovers its timeless style, infusing it with new energy – a tradition Keds proudly upholds.

"Working with Christy and her daughter Grace for our '24 campaign was a natural fit. Both embody the effortless and classic style of the Keds brand. As a majority female led brand, we are also excited by the incredible work Christy does as an advocate for equitable maternal health," says Jennifer Lynch, GM and VP at Keds.

Throughout the upcoming year, Keds will be partnering with Every Mother Counts, an organization founded by Christy Turlington Burns, dedicated to ensuring safe, equitable, and respectful pregnancy and childbirth for every mother worldwide.

"This was a dream campaign to work on with my daughter who is the inspiration of my advocacy work. We are grateful for the support of Every Mother Counts and our investments around the world to ensure equitable access to safe and respectful maternity care for all," said Turlington Burns.

The Spring/Summer collection was brought to life through the lens of photographer Cass Bird, styled by Katelyn Gray, with makeup by Romy Soleimani and hair by Bob Racine. The creative concepting was developed by The Culture Shop and Spring Studios New York.

Explore the timeliness style of the classic Keds Champion featured in the campaign and the new Spring/Summer collection at ( www.keds.com ).

About Keds

For over 100 years, Keds has been making timeless, comfortable, accessible footwear for consumers to step out into the world their way. Ever since the creation of the iconic Keds Champion "sneaker" in 1916, Keds has held the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can leap forward and make our mark on the world. This belief continues to inspire and drive us every day. We design every product to support everyone—to give them the versatility, comfort, and style they need to live confidently as their truest selves.

Keds. Classic for Generations.

About Designer Brands

Keds is part of the Designer Brands world-class portfolio of Owned Brands. Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise.

SOURCE Keds