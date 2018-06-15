Keebler® Celebrates New Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes™ Cookies On National Fudge Day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The story goes that the Keebler Elves were looking for fudge for their cookie creations inside the Hollow Tree® and stumbled upon more delicious fudge than they could have ever imagined! As a result, they created the new Keebler Whoopsy!™ Fudge Stripes cookies. The newest addition to the Keebler Fudge Shoppe portfolio takes the iconic Keebler round shortbread cookies and fully enrobes them in rich, decadent fudge.

The Keebler Elves Invite Cookie Lovers to Celebrate National Fudge Day At 393 Broadway in NYC From 10am-6pm EST In Honor of Their New Keebler Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes Cookie.

On National Fudge Day, Ernie and the Keebler elves are inviting cookie lovers to step inside the Hollow Tree to celebrate the new cookie and see the fudge geyser – the primary source of all the decadent fudge – for themselves! The #FullyFudged experience will allow fans to get in on the action and use the Elves' extra fudge in many hands-on and unique ways including:

Fudge-It-Yourself: Keebler Whoopsy! Cookie Fudging Station – Never before done, fans will be able to use both Keebler fudge and a plain Keebler shortbread cookie to create their very own #FullyFudged cookie – just like the elves in the Hollow Tree!

– Never before done, fans will be able to use both fudge and a plain shortbread cookie to create their very own #FullyFudged cookie – just like the elves in the Hollow Tree! Meet & Greet with Ernie – Show off your fudgy decorating masterpiece during a meet and greet with Ernie himself.

– Show off your fudgy decorating masterpiece during a meet and greet with Ernie himself. Giant Keebler Cookie Fudge Dunking Station – Featuring a larger-than-life, 2-foot cookie, fans will be able to assist Ernie in fully fudging the cookie by dunking it in a huge pot of delicious fudge.

Featuring a larger-than-life, 2-foot cookie, fans will be able to assist Ernie in fully fudging the cookie by dunking it in a huge pot of delicious fudge. Keebler Whoopsy! Cookie Painting – Help Ernie and the elves put fudge stripes on some of the jumbo, 2-foot cookies with a giant paintbrush!

Help Ernie and the elves put fudge stripes on some of the jumbo, 2-foot cookies with a giant paintbrush! Keebler Cookies Tasting Bar – Sample a variety of the delicious treats that Ernie and the elves bake up, including the new Keebler Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes cookie.

– Sample a variety of the delicious treats that Ernie and the elves bake up, including the new Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes cookie. Snapchat Fudge Filter and Giant Keebler Whoopsy! Cookies – Celebrate and take photos with an oversized Whoopsy! Fudge Stripes cookie or use the geo-specific filter to fully fudge your Snapchat photos.

Located in New York City at 393 Broadway in Soho at the corner of Broadway and Walker St., this tasty and fully Instagram-able experience is open for one day only – National Fudge Day! Fans can visit free of charge on Saturday, June 16, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM ET.

To find out more, search #FullyFudged on social media or check out the Keebler elves on Facebook and Twitter.

