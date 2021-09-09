Keebos Announces New Genius Detachable Crossbody Phone Case

VENICE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebos, the leading brand in handsfree accessories, based out of Venice Beach, CA, has just released a spectacular new variant to their hit crossbody phone case collection. It's called the "Clear Voyage" and is now available for all Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.

If you've recently been out in any major city, especially Los Angeles, you've likely seen people with the trendy and more convenient way to carry your phone - crossbody like a purse or around your neck like a necklace. Keebos has been at the forefront of this new wave of fashionable tech gadgets. Celebrities including Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Weber, Tori Spelling, and Maria Menounos have recently been spotted wearing their Keebos.

The new Clear Voyage Keebos case is a must-have for any multitasker that likes to stay in style. You'll never lose, drop or misplace your phone again. The comfortable strap is attached to the clear case, which helps you stay handsfree. This detachable and adjustable strap is made with the same high level of quality that loyal customers have come to expect from Keebos. There's also a handy finger loop on the back of the case to help you grip your smartphone easily in one hand. Better yet, Keebos come with a sleek wallet on the back of the case for storing your ID, cash, and cards. The perfect case for anyone that appreciates convenience and style.

Ramin Schultz, Keebos Founder and CEO, explains, "The positive feedback for our new detachable crossbody phone case has been overwhelming so far. I keep hearing from our customers that this new model is the perfect mix of fashion and function."

Stay Handsfree and Carefree®, no matter where you are. Keebos keep your cards and ID secure whether you are out for a night on the town or enjoying a music festival. They allow you to fully enjoy time at the beach and snowboarding - and you won't drop your phone from the lift! Hiking is safer with Keebos because you'll have your phone in case of an emergency.

Don't weigh yourself down with extra stuff - just take your Keebos and go!

Shipping is free in the US. Keebos plants a tree through non-profit One Tree Planted for every purchase. On top of that, Keebos packaging is also made of biodegradable materials, so you can shop guilt free.

Visit the Keebos website for more amazing products that have been designed to make your life easier!

