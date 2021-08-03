Keeeb unveils Keeeb for Office - raising the bar on employee search experience

Keeeb for Office is a new offering for the Microsoft 365 digital workplace that enables users to discover and collect information from public, paid, and internal sources when using Microsoft Outlook, PowerPoint, Word, or Excel. It addresses context switching, search, and collaboration challenges that disrupt the flow of work and force users to search disconnected sources for the information they need. These challenges lower productivity and inhibit strategic decision making as employees often miss critical information and insights.

With Keeeb for Office, users can discover relevant information across connected public, paid, and internal sources including OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange Mail and Calendar, Confluence, Jira, Salesforce, Slack, and more with one search. This accelerates time to knowledge, informs better decisions, and improves the employee experience.

"Keeeb for Office further advances our mission to empower people to work smarter everywhere by navigating relevant knowledge to them in four of the most popular workplace applications," says Paul Maguire, CEO at Keeeb. "This is tremendously valuable to users who now have easy access to the information and insights they need whether they are communicating with clients in Outlook or creating documents in PowerPoint, Word, and Excel."

Along with the launch of Keeeb for Office, Keeeb has also released version 4.0 of its core knowledge flow platform. Highlights of the 4.0 release include:

The ability to integrate Keeeb's universal discovery search within enterprise applications and intranet portals

PowerPoint Slide Search to find information at the individual slide level

Connectors to additional data sources including Mimecast

Improved search relevancy

UI and UX enhancements

Expanded support for advanced syntax queries

Greater security to meet the demands of large enterprise customers

"We looked at enterprise workflows and asked how we could accelerate time to knowledge and empower people in the tools they already use every day," said Jean-Claude Monney, Chief Product Officer at Keeeb. "Keeeb 4.0 and the launch of Keeeb for Office are the first in a series of upcoming releases that will transform how information and people connect by accelerating and automating the flow of knowledge within Microsoft 365 and the broader digital workplace."

Keeeb: Accelerating knowledge flow

Barriers between people, information, and applications lower productivity and lead to missed opportunities with enormous costs to enterprises. Keeeb's knowledge flow platform combines universal discovery, collection, and integrations to break through these barriers and connect people with the information they need where they need it.

Discovery: Unlike traditional enterprise search tools that move, aggregate, index, and reindex data which can take months, cost millions, and require frequent effort to maintain, Keeeb's universal discovery software connects to sources without moving or indexing data. This leads to faster implementations and time to value while enabling Keeeb to connect to public and paid sources traditional search tools can't index.

Collection: Essential operational and strategic information, insights, and know-how are distributed across siloed people and teams. Keeeb Collections makes it easy to capture, organize, and share this information in topic and project collections for use and re-use by approved audiences. For researchers and subject matter experts, this makes it easier to prepare content and engage audiences while reducing repeat requests for information. For others, it makes it easier to onboard to projects, explore topics, and contribute to the collective knowledge of the enterprise.

Integrations: The digital workplace is complex. Enterprise employees juggle dozens or more applications on a weekly basis. They don't need more places to search and work. They need solutions that empower them to do more and work smarter in the tools they already have. With a browser extension, Microsoft Office add-ins, and the ability to integrate into established enterprise applications and intranet portals, Keeeb connects people with the information and insights they need in their flow of work.

These three elements - universal discovery across a broad spectrum of sources, the ability for experts to collect critical information, and integration with the digital workplace – combine into a solution that is more than the sum of the parts. Keeeb transforms the employee experience while generating rich data across users, sources, and contexts to help enterprises identify trends, fill knowledge gaps, inform smarter decisions, and train machine learning algorithms to improve relevancy and automate the flow of knowledge within the enterprise. This is how Keeeb is powering a future where knowledge navigates to people.

Availability

Keeeb For Office and Keeeb 4.0 will be generally available starting August 30th, 2021.

For more information, visit www.keeeb.com.

About Keeeb

Keeeb empowers people to work smarter everywhere by navigating relevant knowledge to them in the flow of work – without moving any data.

We believe the future digital workplace is one where knowledge flows like electricity between all sources and all people to illuminate new ideas and transform those ideas into actions faster than ever. Our universal discovery and knowledge flow software helps customers including top management consulting, private equity, and information-driven enterprises accelerate digital transformation, fuel a knowledge-first culture, and elevate performance through leading digital workplace solutions.

SOURCE Keeeb, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.keeeb.com

