Keel Point Announces Clint Ward as New Chief Compliance Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keel Point, a wealth management firm and multi-family office which focuses on helping clients invest with a purpose, announced today that Clint Ward, former CCO at CIBC Private Wealth Management, has joined the firm as Chief Compliance Officer.

Mr. Ward will oversee the compliance department, where he will help to develop and revise policies and procedures to ensure the company and their advisors continue to be held to the highest level of regulatory responsibility. Mr. Ward will also supervise regulatory and independent audits at the firm. Beginning his career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Ward brings experience from both sides of the regulatory world and will use his first-hand experience to interpret legislation and implement new company procedures.

"Clint is a dedicated and decisive leader whose impressive background will add critical value to Keel Point," said Mike Perry, President of Keel Point. "Adhering to the ever-changing and strict regulatory compliance standards is one of the most important aspects of our business. With Clint's leadership and experience, Keel Point will be well-positioned to continue to support our business and advisors while holding ourselves to the highest fiduciary duty."

Most recently, Mr. Ward served as the Chief Compliance Officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management in Atlanta, Georgia. In that role, he oversaw compliance measures for 22 offices, 550 employees, and managed staff across five locations. His experience includes working with mutual funds, private funds, high net worth clients, and institutional clients. Mr. Ward earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M and a Master of Economics from North Carolina State University. Mr. Ward previously served in the United States Navy as an Assistant Disbursing Officer aboard the USS LaMoure County (LST-1194).

"I am looking forward to leading Keel Point's compliance team and working with our advisors to uphold our values of transparency. We share a client-focused, growth mentality, and I care deeply about preserving the culture of the company," said Mr. Ward. "I am honored to join the accomplished and well-regarded team, which I believe is one of the most highly trusted firms in the industry."

Keel Point is a wealth management and investment firm with a focus on service that aligns with the values and legacies of families and institutions that it serves. Keel Point aims to build longstanding partnerships with multigenerational clients by encouraging advisors and investors to grow alongside one another.

About Keel Point

Keel Point is an independent investment advisory firm with approximately $2.3 billion assets under management (as of December 31, 2019) that focuses on helping clients to "Invest in their Purpose." Founded in 2003, Keel Point believes in being a catalyst of change for the industry by nurturing and diversifying the next generation of financial advisors. In addition to its primary focus of serving affluent families, Keel Point works with ultra-high net worth families through its multi-family office division, Keel Point Horizon, and with foundations, endowments, and other institutions. Additionally, the company offers a full suite of outsourced CIO and investment consulting services to advisory firms through Keel Point Asset Management (KPAM).

With offices in Washington DC; Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Kansas City, Kansas; and Greenville, North Carolina, Keel Point is invested in the communities as well as the families it serves. For more information, please visit www.KeelPoint.com.

