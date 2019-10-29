KEEL Vodka Leverages the Voicify Conversation Experience Platform™

NEWPORT, R.I. and BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEEL Vodka, the world's first premium light vodka, today formally launched their new voice application, "KEEL Vodka" on all Amazon Alexa and Google enabled devices. KEEL Vodka used the Voicify Conversation Experience Platform™, to build a voice app that matches the standards of their premium light vodka brand. The app gives users step-by-step KEEL Vodka cocktail recipes, information on KEEL's gluten-free vodka and helps locate retailers who sell KEEL Vodka. The app was launched by KEEL Vodka to extend the healthy, carefree, and balanced lifestyle that their brand encompasses into the homes of their customers.

"We chose the Voicify Conversation Experience Platform to create and launch our KEEL Vodka voice app because it was easy for us to create, manage, and deploy information about the KEEL Vodka brand to our customers," said Justin Obey, Marketing Director at KEEL Vodka. "The KEEL Vodka voice app lets our customers easily find drink recipes, nutritional information and other facts about our premium light vodka."

KEEL Vodka is one of many consumer brands who have built and deployed a voice application on the Voicify Conversation Experience Platform. The Voicify Conversation Experience platform is preferred by brand managers because they can easily administer and update voice content. Anyone over the age of 21 can easily enable the KEEL Vodka voice app on any Alexa enabled device by saying "Enable KEEL Vodka," or any Google device by saying "Talk to KEEL Vodka" and then, ask for drink recipes, where to buy KEEL Vodka, or for company information. Sample questions include "Alexa, ask KEEL Vodka for a mule recipe" or "Hey Google, is KEEL Vodka gluten free?"

"Brand managers have told us they like the Voicify Conversation Experience Platform because it offers an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that allows non-technical people to create, modify or update content. This allows brands to create and maintain conversation experiences that are more dynamic and engaging," added Jason Fields, Chief Strategy Officer at Voicify. He added,"Brands are able to quickly modify their content and better understand their customers based on the questions asked."

About KEEL Vodka

KEEL Vodka was conceived with the goal of balancing a lifestyle of good fun, recreation, sport and socialization, with the ability to enjoy smooth and satisfying vodka without the full calories and alcohol content.

KEEL is a premium light spirit crafted to provide even the most discriminating consumer with the ultimate in taste and drinkability, and with half the calories and alcohol found in traditional vodka. A gluten-free product, KEEL is distilled and bottled in the United States under the strictest guidelines. The tagline, 'stay balanced,' is testament to a responsible, enjoyable and balanced lifestyle.

Founders Bill Dessel and Tom McGowan, Rhode Island natives, focused their love of sailing and the seas into their unique vodka brand. And, along with former New England Patriots player and partner Matt Light, have created a spirit that is rapidly evolving into a lifestyle brand. For those in the know, there is no other vodka choice. For more information, please visit www.keelvodka.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @KeelVodka.

About Voicify and the Company's Conversation Experience Management Platform™

Voicify is the market leader in enterprise conversation experience management software. The Company's platform combines voice-optimized content management, cross-platform deployment, and voice-specific customer insights. Voicify was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. The Voicify Conversation Experience Platform™ enables marketers to connect with their customers by creating highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that are automatically deployed to a broad array of voice platforms such as voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana), chatbots and other services. The platform enables non-technical users to deploy feature-rich voice applications quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.

To learn more about Voicify or to schedule a demo of the Conversation Experience Platform™ please visit https://voicify.com.

Contact

Jason Fields

jfields@voicify.com

SOURCE Voicify

Related Links

http://www.voicify.com

