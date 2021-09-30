KEEN Footwear Launches Industry First "Field to Foot" Sneaker Featuring Agricultural Waste, Launching Sept. 30

"With F2F Technology, KEEN is providing measurable solutions to engineering footwear that is less damaging to the environment," said Steve Workman, senior director, global product innovations. "F2F, using advanced polyurethane sustainable technologies, is the most significant environmental technology launch in KEEN's history. Combined with the pilot of KEEN's 'un-box' , this collection is a meaningful step toward setting a new industry standard for sustainable footwear. With 77% of Americans concerned about the environmental impact of the products they buy, we're confident people will think this line is compelling."

F2F Tech was born out of KEEN's fierce commitment to consciously create footwear that not only encourages people to go outside, but simultaneously minimizes the negative impact on the planet. KEEN has been researching and working with harvested waste materials in its footwear since 2007. Specifically, it's taken two years to develop F2F Technology; the brand partnered with Huntsman Polyurethane, a world renowned innovation company, in the development and testing of the plant based compounds in the shoes.

"The use of agricultural waste within polyurethane is an important step toward transforming the footwear industry supply chain," said Steve Burge, a UK based expert on polyurethane, who worked with KEEN to develop this technology. "Not only does F2F Technology utilize waste from the agricultural industry, it offsets the use of petrochemicals, while eliminating the use of chemical solvents. The outsole on these shoes is 51% agricultural waste. And this is just a first step."

"While the science and technology behind these shoes is serious business, the product itself is fun and familiar. The Field to Food collection is classic looking and forward thinking -- like old school favorites but with a lighter footprint on the planet," continued Workman. "It reinforces our commitment to detoxing the planet, while demonstrating that cutting edge technology can be fun and comfortable".

Driven by a passion to make the outside and trades accessible for all, KEEN is a values-led, family-owned footwear brand from Portland, Oregon committed to creating original and versatile products, enhancing lives, and inspiring adventures outside. Founded in 2003, it launched a revolution in the industry with the debut of the Newport adventure sandal. It continues to launch game-changing products and establish new standards for performance, comfort, and design while actively working to Detox the Planet. The brand formalized its values commitment under the banner of The KEEN Effect. Learn more at www.keenfootwear.com

