Keen Footwear Taps Into Global Desire For Change: Launches Keen Corps, Loyalty Program Rewarding Good Deeds

"People's attitudes have shifted in the last 18 months," said Erik Burbank, Vice President, The KEEN Effect." An Ipsos survey shows 86% of adults want the world to change significantly and become more sustainable and equitable rather than returning to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. People are taking a long hard look at their lifestyles and their purpose. We want to provide a channel for engagement and to empower them to make a difference. The KEEN Corps program is where this happens. It's all about activism and a positive effect on our communities."

Research shows Covid has helped accelerate a trend of increased civic engagement, led by Gen Z, the most civically minded generation alive today ( Points of Light: Engaging Americans in Civic Life, May 2020 ). Volunteering in the U.S. is rising. 36% of adults volunteered in some form last year, and 30% of those that did not volunteer stated they are interested in doing so with the greatest barrier being uncertainty as to how or where to get involved. The KEEN Corps provides inspiration and tools to overcome hurdles to engagement.

"KEEN Corps invites fans to be part of the movement," continues Burbank. "It's about taking action. More than ever, people want to help others, create positive change, and make a difference in their communities - and the world. We're excited to launch this program, learn, and build on what we've started."

Every KEEN Corps member will receive a personal dashboard tracking their impacts. The program tracks and shares the collective impacts of all members, to reinforce how individual actions ladder up to support a greater positive effect on the world.``

Specifically, the program focuses on three areas of participation enabling members to earn points by volunteering, donating, and shopping on keenfootwear.com:

Volunteer - Volunteer time with KEEN's grassroots partners or local non-profits who are making the outdoors and trades more accessible to all.

1 volunteer hour = 25 points

Donate - Donate to KEEN's grassroot partners at keenfootwear.com. 100% goes to organizations making the outdoors and trades more accessible and inclusive.

$1 donated = 25 points

Shop - Make a purchase at keenfootwear.com. A portion of sales to fund The KEEN Effect , the 18-year-old social and environmental responsibility cornerstone of the brand.

$10 in purchases = 25 points

The KEEN Corps program has three increasing tiers of achievement and rewards - KEEN, KEENer and KEENest. Members earn points

Tier 1 - KEEN: All members start at this level and will be given a welcome package, $10 off their first purchase, notification of monthly volunteer events in their area, survey participation invites, and early access to brand offerings.

Tier 2 - KEENer: 800 points. KEENers will be awarded a limited edition KEEN Corp hat, are entered into a monthly giveaway, receive "surprise and delight" gifts, and future programs like free green shipping on their purchases to help lower our collective carbon footprint.

Tier 3 - KEENest: 2000 points, the highest level of membership, will earn a KEEN Corp fanny pack, and access unique benefits, like KEEN Corps branded gifts, a monthly member spotlight, and inclusion in an exclusive product tester team.

As good deeds accumulate, points build and each member receives a personal dashboard, enabling them to track volunteer hours, donations, points, their level within the program, as well as the impact of their contributions. KEEN Corp will also have a community dashboard, showcasing universal results, including volunteer hours, donations and Acts of KEENess. KEEN will continue to enhance the program and website over time, making it easier for members to take action, and have a greater impact in their communities.

KEEN Corp members are invited to take part in the Trail Clean Up Challenge this September. For every hour spent volunteering, members will receive 25 KEEN Corps points, but it also gives the group a nomination to win a KEEN Effect grant. KEEN will be giving away $75,000 in grant funds. The organizations with the most volunteer hours logged, get the most funds.

About KEEN:

Driven by a passion to make the outside and trades accessible for all, KEEN is a values-led, family-owned footwear brand from Portland, Oregon committed to creating original and versatile products, enhancing lives, and inspiring adventures outside. Founded in 2003, it launched a revolution in the industry with the debut of the Newport adventure sandal. It continues to launch game-changing products and establish new standards for performance, comfort, and design while actively working to Detox the Planet. The brand formalized its values commitment under the banner of The KEEN Effect. Learn more at www.keenfootwear.com and www.keenfootwear.com/the-keen-effect/

