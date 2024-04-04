KEEN Launches Last Hiking Boot You'll Buy

One of the most common issues in the footwear industry is delamination. This is when the glue used to adhere the rubber sole degrades, causing the sole to peel off the rest of the shoe. Traditionally and to this day, most shoes are made using cement construction. Although some steps have been taken to address this problem, the industry hasn't yet found a successful solution. To solve this problem, KEEN's Targhee IV is a radical step forward with the introduction of KEEN.FUSION.

KEEN developed KEEN.FUSION to create a mechanical bond stronger than glue by using heat and pressure to fuse the sole and upper of the boot together into one piece. KEEN is so confident in its KEEN.FUSION construction method that it's introducing a first-of-its-kind guarantee, promising shoe bonds that won't break. The Delamination-Free Guarantee ensures that any shoe under this warranty is eligible for a replacement or store-issued credit in the amount of the original purchase price should the outsole separate from the midsole or the midsole separate from the upper shoe. The Targhee IV will be the first shoe backed by this claim.

In line with KEEN's mission to reduce the impact its shoes have on people and the planet, KEEN put the Targhee IV to the test. In KEEN's "Test Lab," the Targhee IV did not break down after 1000 miles of use or after KEEN's "pull machine" attempted to force the shoe apart. This enhanced longevity is a result of KEEN.FUSION construction, a Luftcell midsole, and an abrasion-resistant outsole that's twice as durable as rubber.

"I'm thrilled to see our revolutionary Targhee IV come to life. The Targhee IV leverages the latest in KEEN.FUSION and LUFTCELL technology, creating footwear that is no longer limited by weak bonds and short-term fixes. This radical boot is a testament to KEEN's long-standing commitment to reducing the impact that our shoes have on people and the planet." - Scott Labbe, SVP, Global Product and Innovation

Targhee IV's KEEN.FUSION direct-injection process eliminates the need for glues and solvents, which are among the six classes of the most toxic chemicals in consumer products. As a result, customers can keep wearing their boots, rather than replace them down the line. With all KEEN shoes, Targhee IV is consciously created, because durability is sustainability.

In addition to the KEEN.FUSION construction, key features of the Targhee IV include:

Shock-Absorbing Cushioning: Luftcell midsole to support every step. After repeatedly dropping a heavy weight on the heel, the Luftcell midsole was 2x better at resisting compression as EVA foam.

Luftcell midsole to support every step. After repeatedly dropping a heavy weight on the heel, the Luftcell midsole was 2x better at resisting compression as EVA foam. Environmentally preferred leather: Ethically sourced leather tanned by Leather Working Group gold-certified tanneries reduces the use of chemicals to help preserve and protect our water.

Ethically sourced leather tanned by Leather Working Group gold-certified tanneries reduces the use of chemicals to help preserve and protect our water. Abrasion-resistant outsole: Features a rugged outsole that is twice as durable as rubber. In material abrasion testing, a puck of KEEN.RUGGED outsole material was bounced around inside an abrasive wheel to measure material loss. KEEN.RUGGED had half the material loss of rubber, meaning it's twice as abrasion-resistant.

Features a rugged outsole that is twice as durable as rubber. In material abrasion testing, a puck of KEEN.RUGGED outsole material was bounced around inside an abrasive wheel to measure material loss. KEEN.RUGGED had half the material loss of rubber, meaning it's twice as abrasion-resistant. Reinforced lacing: Redesigned webbing ghillie creates a secure fit with less risk of tearing.

Redesigned webbing ghillie creates a secure fit with less risk of tearing. Room-for-your-toes fit: Original Fit secures your heel with plenty of room in the forefoot for toes to splay. Loved by millions of Targhee fans.

Original Fit secures your heel with plenty of room in the forefoot for toes to splay. Loved by millions of Targhee fans. Waterproof protection: With a KEEN.DRY waterproof, breathable membrane inside and PFAS-free water repellency outside, feet stay dry in any weather.

With a KEEN.DRY waterproof, breathable membrane inside and PFAS-free water repellency outside, feet stay dry in any weather. PFAS-free water repellency: KEEN has been tackling the elimination of PFAS chemicals since 2014. Today, all of KEEN's shoes, including Targhee IV, feature safe alternatives that repel water just as well as forever chemicals without harming the planet.

KEEN has been tackling the elimination of PFAS chemicals since 2014. Today, all of KEEN's shoes, including Targhee IV, feature safe alternatives that repel water just as well as forever chemicals without harming the planet. Pesticide-free odor control: Eco Anti-Odor uses natural probiotics that are safe for the environment.

Available for $145-165, Targhee IV comes in 15+ colors across men's and women's specific fits. Targhee IV will be available for purchase at www.keenfootwear.com and at select sporting goods and outdoor retailers starting in February.

About KEEN

KEEN is a shoemaker with purpose. Family-owned and values-led for over 20 years, KEEN has been consciously making unapologetically comfortable, innovative footwear that lasts and using its business to do good.

In 2003, KEEN started a revolution with the introduction of the original hybrid sandal, the Newport. As revolutionary, thoughtful shoemakers, KEEN is on a mission to make the world's cleanest shoes. They've been PFAS free since 2018 and envision a shoe industry that has a net positive impact on lives. To get there, they're sharing their sustainable innovations to do more good together. Learn more at keenfootwear.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE KEEN