Keen Research Launches KeenASR SDK for Web, Empowering Web App Developers with On-Device Speech Recognition

News provided by

Keen Research

22 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Research, a leading provider of on-device speech recognition solutions, is pleased to announce the release of KeenASR SDK for Web. This innovative JavaScript library enables developers to integrate on-device speech recognition capabilities into web applications, unlocking a new level of interactivity and user experience.

Empowering EdTech Web Apps:

Continue Reading

KeenASR SDK for Web provides EdTech developers with a powerful tool to voice-enable their web applications. By integrating on-device speech recognition, developers can provide young learners with engaging educational and entertainment content. This transformative interactivity creates a sense of magic and excitement as children see their words transformed into actions or responses within immersive experiences.

Enabling Hands-Free Experiences in Enterprise Web Apps:

KeenASR SDK for Web introduces a new level of interactivity to enterprise web applications by allowing hands-free experiences. On-device speech recognition enables frontline workers to navigate, search, and perform tasks seamlessly, boosting efficiency and safety and allowing them to focus on core responsibilities.

Advantages of On-device Approach vs. Cloud-Based Solutions:

KeenASR SDK for Web, which runs completely on-device ("offline"), provides several advantages over cloud-based speech recognition solutions:

Privacy and Security: Sensitive information remains on the user's device, addressing privacy and security concerns.

Seamless User Experience: On-device processing in real-time eliminates the dependence on unreliable internet connectivity. Users can enjoy responsive and uninterrupted interactions.

Cost-Effective Scalability: On-device processing eliminates the need for continuous backend scaling or usage-based fees typical for cloud solutions, resulting in predictable expenses that are highly cost-effective at scale. This scalability ensures that the products can grow effortlessly alongside the increasing user base.

In the words of Ognjen Todic, CEO of Keen Research:

"Education is at the core of societal progress, and we are committed to leveraging technology to support companies building innovative mobile and web products. The recent NAEP report highlighting the decline in scores for 13-year-old students in reading and mathematics underscores the importance of innovative solutions in the EdTech sector. With KeenASR SDK for Web, we aim to empower EdTech developers to create engaging and interactive learning experiences, ultimately improving educational outcomes for students worldwide."

For more information visit the Keen Research website.

For media inquiries:
Nikola Paunovic
778-316-4223
[email protected] 

About Keen Research:

Keen Research is a San Francisco Bay Area based company focused on delivering cutting-edge on-device speech recognition solutions to mobile and web developers.

SOURCE Keen Research

Also from this source

Keen Research Launches KeenASR for Web, the Cutting-Edge On-Device Speech Recognition Solution for Web Applications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.