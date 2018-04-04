KEEN Utility® Kicks off Epic Road Trip to Meet North America's Hardest Workers

The seven-month journey kicks off on April 5, 2018, leaving from the brand's home office where KEEN Utility brand ambassadors have been packing the 40-foot-long truck and trailer with their complete line of safety footwear including newly launched seasonal styles, branded swag and a special chance to win a Polaris Sportsman® 570, one of the hardest working ATVs in its class.

The one-of-a-kind, custom-built KEEN Utility Road Show rig will visit more than 30 states and territories to share a truly interactive brand experience with the hard-working men and women it meets along the way. At each stop, the trailer will open its doors to visitors who will get a hands-on experience with the full line of KEEN Utility safety footwear. Because fit matters, visitors have the opportunity to be properly fitted by footwear experts while learning what makes the best work footwear for their specific work environments, as well as seeing some of the latest innovations in safety footwear.

Road Show visitors will have the chance to share their stories, play games and and win prizes as well as enter to win the Polaris Sportsman 570, one of the smoothest-riding and best-selling ATVs on the market. A full Road Show schedule is published on its dedicated web page in addition to updates and locations being shared on KEEN Utility's social media channels.

"The KEEN Utility Road Show is our opportunity to connect with the individuals who are building and, quite literally, shaping the world we see around us," said Robin Skillings, Director of Global Marketing for KEEN Utility. "This unique brand activation allows us to share our brand story with men and women across all industries in an engaging and tangible way. We're excited to learn more about their safety and footwear needs and how KEEN Utility can better deliver innovative solutions to help them stand up to their hardest days on the job so they can go and enjoy their life outside of work."

Covering more than 20,000 miles across America last year, the 2018 KEEN Utility Road Show is expecting to surpass 2017's numbers as it extends its 2018 stops to include retail locations, trade schools and job sites as well as popular events including the 2018 Summer X Games in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a three day NASCAR event at Dover International Speedway.

For more information on the KEEN Utility Road Show and a list of upcoming stops, visit http://keenfootwear.com/keenutility-roadshow or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay connected! Fans can keep the conversation going using #KEENUtilityRoadShow.

