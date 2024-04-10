Keen Wealth Advisors' Founder and CEO, Bill Keen, Honored with University of Central Missouri's 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award for Service

Since 1978, the UCM Alumni Foundation has presented the Distinguished Alumni Awards annually to recognize outstanding University of Central Missouri graduates who are esteemed by their peers as "the brightest and most distinguished" in their field. This award has been bestowed to just 138 distinguished alumni from over 100,000 currently living alumni. With the motto "Education for Service," the University of Central Missouri embraces opportunities for the UCM community to develop and exhibit characteristics of responsibility and civic engagement.

"Bill Keen is an exceptional person who has utilized his education and success to make a difference for a tremendous number of individuals and his community at large," said University of Central Missouri President Roger Best, Ph.D. "At the University of Central Missouri, we could not be more proud of him and his accomplishments. He reflects our institutional values in his life and work, and we are pleased to recognize him as a Distinguished Alumnus."

The award is a testament to Bill Keen's commitment to community service and his dedication to influencing others' commitment to helping those in need. This impact can be seen within his own company, Keen Wealth Advisors, as its team members have values similar to his own. Their commitment to providing their own time, expertise, financial contributions, and resources is a testament to this value. In 2023 alone, the Keen Wealth team committed over 1000 hours of service, a number that continues to increase in 2024 and beyond.

Keen is an avid aviator and proud board member for Angel Flight Central, a volunteer non-profit organization that provides charitable flights for healthcare and other humanitarian purposes. The Bill and Carissa Keen Charitable Foundation and Keen Wealth Advisors also support The Veterans Community Project, The Kansas City Girls' Preparatory Academy, Harvesters, Happy Bottoms, children's cancer efforts, and many others.

When asked about receiving the award, Keen said, " I am honored to receive this award alongside all of the prior Distinguished Alumni. I'd also like to honor and acknowledge the staff, faculty and leadership of UCM that keep our great University strong to this day after being in existence for over 153 years. UCM provided me with an affordable education that gave me the credibility, capability, and confidence to excel in my career field."

Through his visionary leadership and genuine desire to positively impact the lives of those he serves, Keen has cultivated a reputation as a trusted advocate for his clients and team and a mentor in the financial services industry.

About Bill Keen:

Bill Keen has a passion for helping others achieve their retirement dreams and founded Keen Wealth Advisors with this goal in mind. Bill's vision is to build one of the country's most trusted retirement advisory firms, acting at all times in the best interests of clients.

With over three decades of experience advising clients, Bill's interest in finance was sparked by the financial hardship he experienced in his childhood. By age 10, Bill knew he would need to learn about saving and investing in order to eventually help his family. He opened his first investment account in high school. Today, he treats all clients like his own family members, as he understands first-hand the importance of planning for one's financial future.

Bill shares his wisdom and experience in his bestselling book, Keen on Retirement – Engineering the Second Half of Your Life, which is available on Amazon.com. For important disclosures regarding this book, please click here.

He also co-hosts a long-running podcast series, Keen on Retirement, in which he shares his insight on current issues related to retirement planning and investing. He has been featured on national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Forbes, and Yahoo! Finance. To learn more, please visit Keen Wealth Advisors.

Bill Keen received this Distinguished Alumni Award for his post-graduate actions from the University of Central Missouri in 2023 and it should not be interpreted as a rating or endorsement of Keen Wealth Advisors as a whole. Keen Wealth Advisors is not affiliated with the University of Central Missouri nor its president, Roger Best, Ph.D. No compensation was provided or received for this award.

SOURCE Keen Wealth Advisors