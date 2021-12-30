Keen Wealth Advisors Hires Nick Nguyen as Paraplanner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, is pleased to announce the arrival of Nick Nguyen as a Paraplanner.

A member of the Keen Wealth Team since October 2021, Nick assists with research and data analysis that supports the firm's Financial Planners, executes operational requests, and interfaces with its primary custodian, Charles Schwab. He also participates in the onboarding of new clients and initiates and monitors account transfers.

Keen Wealth Financial Advisors

Nick earned his Bachelors in Business Administration at the University of Missouri Kansas City and is currently pursuing his Masters of Science with a focus in Finance. Before joining Keen Wealth Advisors, he worked as the Administrative Secretary of Regal Nails and Shift Supervisor of BAMBU, where he had the opportunity to build and develop customer relations while providing satisfactory customer service.

Nick enjoys spending time with his family and creating unique ceramic pottery in his free time. He is also a weightlifting enthusiast and enjoys the outdoors.

Nick can be reached at [email protected].

To connect with Keen Wealth Advisors, please call 913-624-1841

About Keen Wealth Advisors

As an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, Keen Wealth Advisors focuses on providing personalized financial planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

Keen Wealth Advisors was founded by CEO Bill Keen, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and financial advisor with 28 years of industry experience. Reflecting his passion for educating others, Bill co-hosts the "Keen on Retirement" podcast and is the author of Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement.

Bill appears regularly on Forbes and has previously shared his thoughts with U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, and other major media outlets. The Keen Wealth Advisors team also regularly presents educational retirement planning topics to the Kansas City community.

For more information, visit https://keenwealthadvisors.com/

