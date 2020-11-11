Keen2 enables mental health community to replace unwanted behaviors with healthier alternatives

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitAware is excited to announce Keen2, an elegant smart bracelet and mobile app system that uses patented gesture detection technology to bring "keen" awareness to trance-like and unwanted mental health behaviors—skin picking (dermatillomania), nail-biting (onychophagia), and hair-pulling (trichotillomania). HabitAware builds awareness and offers healthier coping strategies for those with body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs).

Aneela Idnani co-founded HabitAware in 2016 to overcome her 20+ year struggle with trichotillomania, empowering others to do the same. Aneela shares, "BFRBs afflict 1 in 20 Americans... If it's not you, it's someone you love."

After years of positive response—including being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions 2018—National Institutes of Health-funded research guided Keen 2's improvements. Users train the smart bracelet by recording wrist angle, position, motion, and speed to recognize their repetitive hand movements. A gentle vibration—"a hug on the wrist"—shifts the behavior from the subconscious to the conscious mind when Keen2 senses the trained movement.

"Many of us with BFRBs hide our behavior, the physical side effects, and the mental pain. We feel alone." Idnani shares. "At HabitAware, we encourage a shift from concealing to healing as Keen2 empowers recovery and positive change."

HabitAware has digitized the gold-standard evidence-based system, Habit Reversal Training (HRT), giving users access to scientifically-proven strategies, education and support. Keen2's system is built on a 3-step evidence-based process: building awareness, using a competing response, and receiving social support, using innovative hardware and a powerful new app. The in-app dashboard offers powerful data tracking and behavior analysis.

Keen2 Features:

Improved real-time Gesture Detection

Habit Reversal Therapy, including gamified awareness training system (in-app purchase)

In-app behavior tracking dashboard

Detailed data analysis (in-app purchase)

Improved water resistance

Watch face

Step tracking

Breathing light

Most people with BFRBs go to long lengths, spending time and money, to hide their condition. For a fraction of the price of wigs, make-up, eyebrow tattoos, and other concealment attempts, HabitAware's Keen2 empowers lasting behavior change.

Pricing and Availability

Keen2 launches for pre-order on Nov 11th 2020 and is estimated to ship in February 2021.

Keen2 is available for $179, plus optional in-app subscription to access evidence-based Habit Reversal Training.

About HabitAware

HabitAware creates tools to help people manage Body Focused Repetitive Behaviors (BFRBs) by bringing "keen" awareness to trancelike and unwanted mental health behaviors. 1 in 20 Americans suffer from BFRBs, many filled with shame and guilt due to their medical condition. HabitAware's wearable devices empower awareness and their accompanying app, blog, social channels, e-newsletter, and webinars foster community and inspire confidence while reducing mental health stigma. HabitAware provides holistic solutions to managing BFRBs—their latest product, Keen2, is a powerful smart bracelet and mobile app system that gives users the space and tools to choose healthier soothing strategies and retrain their brain.

Contact: Meghan Jones, (512) 393-9072, [email protected]

SOURCE HabitAware