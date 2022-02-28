Keen360 Partners with StarfishETL to Support ERP Integrations

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a Technology Advisors, Inc. company, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Keen360, which offers applications and services for no-code CRM powered by the award-winning Creatio platform.

Keen360 helps organizations within life sciences, professional services, and public sector to transform their customer-facing operations and performance. It does so by delivering enterprise-caliber , industry-vertical CRM solutions. This partnership with StarfishETL will enable Keen360 to deliver reliable, scalable integrations for its clients' CRM implementations. Keen360 will initially deploy the StarfishETL iPaaS platform for data services for its clients in life sciences.

"For our no-code CRM applications, we needed a no-code tool that meets the functional, technical, and security requirements of our enterprise clients. After diligence on StarfishETL, we decided that it was clearly the tool that we had been seeking," said David Lashar, the Partner at Keen360 who leads their no-code CRM business.

"We are excited to welcome Keen360 to our partner team," says StarfishETL CEO, Sam Biardo. "StarfishETL and Creatio are both low-code, highly dynamic solutions, so using Starfish to streamline ERP connections for Creatio customers is a great fit. The life sciences sector has a particular need for automation right now because of worker shortages and the ongoing health crisis. Uniting front and back office operations will cut down costs and align teams to meet those challenges. We look forward to helping Keen360 deliver on that."

StarfishETL is a low-code/no-code iPaaS (integration as a platform) solution. Continuously recognized by G2 as a leader in high performing, well-supported data integration and migration, the solution enables connections in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments. Easy-to-configure connectors, accessibility through firewalls, and a range of scripting languages make StarfishETL a highly adaptable platform that is able to perform the complex functions that businesses need to thrive.

To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit www.starfishetl.com. To learn more about Keen360, visit https://keen360.com .

