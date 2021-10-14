Keen360 Released Keen Life Sciences for Pharma, Biotech & Medical Device Industries to Extend Creatio's No-code Platform Capabilities

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its long-term US-based partner Keen360 has launched a vertical solution Keen Life Sciences on the Creatio Marketplace. The pre-configured application offers enterprise-caliber functionality and security, extending the no-code Creatio platform capabilities to allow professionals engaged in commercial operations in the life sciences industry to power-up their day-to-day operations.

Keen Life Sciences is well suited for both well-established companies that are relying on mature commercial teams and rapidly-growing ventures that are emerging from clinical trials and launching their commercial teams. The solution offers the full range of functionality usually found in the complex and expensive applications that are built on the SFDC platform. Keen Life Sciences can either substitute or complement those well-known SFDC-based applications.

"We have been working in Life Sciences for over a decade, helping our clients achieve commercial excellence. And what we have seen almost without exception in Pharma, Biotech, and Medical Devices—whether for emerging ventures or global enterprises—is low adoption, high costs, and high dissatisfaction from the field force to the home office with the well-known CRM products for this industry. And when we found Creatio with its no-code/low-code BPM engine in 2019, we suddenly saw that we could deliver a product to satisfy the demand for better CRM in Life Sciences," said David Lashar, Partner at Keen 360. "Through continuous iteration that Creatio makes easy, we're now excited to share that our Keen Life Sciences product for the Creatio platform is ready to support not just a classic team of medical sales representatives but also the teams for managing key accounts, launching new products, responding to medical inquiries, running sales operations, and monitoring for compliance," he added.

Key Keen Life Sciences features:

HCO & HCP profiles : capture and maintain the range of domain-specific information about your HCOs and HCPs.

: capture and maintain the range of domain-specific information about your HCOs and HCPs. Affiliations & relationships : capture and maintain the complex web of organizational affiliations (GPOs, IDNs, etc).

: capture and maintain the complex web of organizational affiliations (GPOs, IDNs, etc). Territories & alignment : create and maintain multi-tier models for the sales organization, encompassing both geography-based and manually-based (i.e., ad hoc or override) assignments.

: create and maintain multi-tier models for the sales organization, encompassing both geography-based and manually-based (i.e., ad hoc or override) assignments. Targeting plans & attainment : assign targets, then track attainment thereof for each level of the sales organization.

: assign targets, then track attainment thereof for each level of the sales organization. Detailing, surveys, & samples : enable field reps to plan, perform, and document their HCP interactions related to detailing, surveys, and samples… including e-signature.

: enable field reps to plan, perform, and document their HCP interactions related to detailing, surveys, and samples… including e-signature. Approvals & compliance : enable closed-loop approvals for any documents, assets, or policies requiring reviews and approvals from a distributed functional team (i.e., legal, marketing, medical, etc).

: enable closed-loop approvals for any documents, assets, or policies requiring reviews and approvals from a distributed functional team (i.e., legal, marketing, medical, etc). Mobility & portals: download the free Creatio app to have access to information and assets on mobile devices.

More information about the solution can be found on the Creatio Marketplace.

