Keena Announces New Product Enhancements for InteleFiler Application

Revolutionizing Healthcare Document Management with Advanced Automation

SKANEATELES, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keena Healthcare Technology, a full-service healthcare optimization organization, today announced a series of powerful new enhancements to InteleFiler, its intelligent document management solution. Designed to automate and simplify the importing, intelligent identification, and indexing of healthcare documents into electronic health record (EHR) systems, InteleFiler continues to set the benchmark for document management efficiency.

Driven by client feedback, our latest release has been enhanced to deliver more advanced features and functionality, unleashing the new power of AI and OCR capabilities. This advanced functionality transforms your indexing team into efficient visual validators, reducing repetitive tasks and improving overall productivity.

New InteleFiler Features Deliver Enhanced Automation

The latest updates to InteleFiler add robust functionality and value to an already innovative solution:

Efficiency Improvements

Reduced Manual Effort: Automation of filing using advanced image pre-processing and patient demographic matching minimizes time spent on repetitive tasks.

Streamlined Processes: Centralized work queue eliminates the need for task boards, reducing workflow fragmentation by batch searching and splitting. Failed Fax Identification detects and prevents duplication or partial faxes caused by resend errors.

Productivity Gains

Staff Time Savings: Automation reduces reliance on manual labor, reallocating resources to more critical tasks.

Error Reduction: Improved accuracy decreases costs associated with document filing errors and rework patient data normalization standardizing key demographics to improve matching accuracy and preventing duplicate records.

Faster Turnaround: High-priority documents are processed more quickly, improving response times for critical tasks and improvement in patient care.

Improved Focus: Staff can focus on value-added activities, such as client interactions or financial reviews. Advanced reporting allows for performance reports and system auditing for improved transparency.

Improved Scalability and Growth Potential

Adaptability: Supports increased document volumes without additional staffing costs.

Custom Configuration and Template Creation Services: Tailor system configurations based on discovery findings to meet your specific practice needs. Develop workflow enhancing templates for repeatable document types.

"The enhancements to InteleFiler are a testament to Keena's commitment to innovation and solving real-world challenges in healthcare document management," said Craig Luce, Founding Partner of Keena Healthcare Technology. "InteleFiler will empower healthcare organizations to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional patient care."

About Keena Healthcare Technology

Keena is a full-service healthcare optimization organization focused on clinical workflows, interfaces, conversions and archival solutions. Built upon a vision for improving technology delivery, Keena transforms the way people manage information, develop workflows and share data within healthcare.

To learn more, visit www.keenahealth.com.

SOURCE Keena Healthcare Technology