Keena Healthcare Technology & Valer Partner to Speed and Simplify Prior Authorization Workflows

Partnership enables automated prior authorization management and seamless systems integration

SKANEATELES, N.Y. and HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keena Healthcare Technology, a full-service healthcare optimization organization, today announces a strategic partnership with Valer, an industry-leading prior authorization technology company. This collaboration will enable healthcare organizations to implement pre-certifications more efficiently, both speeding up and simplifying the process of prior authorization management.

The partnership between Keena and Valer addresses one of the costliest and consistently difficult processes in healthcare: manual prior authorization submissions, status checking, and verification. While this process has historically been time-intensive and error-prone, combining Valer's technology with Keena's systems expertise in system integrations enables seamless, integrated workflows that sync bi-directionally with any EHR. The result is improved staff productivity, increased revenue from fewer claim denials, and ease of implementation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Keena Healthcare Technology to bring best-in-class prior authorization automation to more healthcare providers," states Dr. Steve Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Valer. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to getting patients the care they need faster and easier. By integrating Valer's HITRUST-certified solution with Keena's systems expertise, we're helping providers and their staff focus on what matters most."

"At Keena, we enable providers and their IT and operational staff to focus on patient care rather than worrying about technology," states Craig Luce, President of Keena Healthcare Technology. "Our new partnership with Valer adds another pathway for us to effectively meet our customers' needs and simplify some of the most complex workflows in their organization. Supplementing Valer's prior authorization solution with our skills and experience in system integration to optimize workflow delivers unmatched value to large physician practices and other healthcare organizations."

About Keena Healthcare Technology

Keena is a full-service healthcare optimization organization focused on clinical workflows, interfaces, conversions and archival solutions. Built upon a vision for improving technology delivery, Keena transforms the way people manage information, develop workflows and share data within healthcare. To learn more, visit www.keenahealth.com.

About Valer

Founded in 2012, Valer® provides a premium solution for speeding and simplifying prior authorization management for hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and other healthcare settings. With software customized for each client's workflow and EHR, Valer enables users to automatically submit, verify, and manage prior authorizations for all payer plans from a single platform. Recognized as a 2024 AVIA Marketplace Top Prior Authorization Company, Valer improves staff productivity, financial performance, and patient satisfaction. Valer is Built Around You. For more information, visit valer.health.

