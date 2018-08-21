KeenAlignment Ranks No. 1025 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 479%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked KeenAlignment® NO. 1025 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment.

Margaret Graziano CEO KeenAlignment

"When I got the news that Keen had made it into the group of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., I was elated," says Margaret Graziano, Chief Evangelist and Founder of KeenAlignment. "The acknowledgment is thrilling and is a validation that we not only know how to enable our customers to scale their organizations; we are doing it for our own company as well, and it works."

The woman-owned and operated business is on a mission to create a breakthrough in human systems management. Through the use of proven plug and play educational programs and strategy, companies across Silicon Valley have seen a genuine impact on their workforce and their bottom line. Currently, KeenAlignment has implemented transformational shifts for companies like Wi-Tronix, Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, and the McWane Family of Companies.

The 2018 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk-taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The dream is very much alive for Margaret and her team. They also take their advice very seriously. The company is committed to a 100% remote workforce and a healthy work-life balance for all of their employees.

"This allows my team to build the life they love first. Success should not be at the expense of what matters most," says Graziano. "It is possible to be a successful woman, mother and mentor. If we can't do it now, when?" Graziano and her team bring the same level of commitment to every client. When you work in the business of people, integrity and dedication can take you to the top of America's fastest-growing companies.

KeenAlignment is a collaborative group of highly successful management consulting professionals with a collective commitment to creating sustainability through human systems. Specializing in HR strategy and Leadership education, since 2012 they have helped dozens of companies unleash the wealth of talent in their workplace, and mindfully build, grow, hire, and most importantly, scale for success. Learn more at KeenAlignment.com.

