Keenan, Founder and CEO of A Sales Guy Inc., to be Featured Keynote Speaker at SkySwitch's Vectors 2019

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has announced that Keenan, Founder and CEO of A Sales Guy Inc. will be a featured keynote speaker at SkySwitch's fourth-annual user group conference, Vectors 2019.

Vectors 2019 is designed to help SkySwitch resellers and MSPs transform their UCaaS businesses with expert-led content in the sales and marketing, technology and business tracks. Keenan is internationally recognized for authoring "Gap Selling" and "Not Taught" and as one of the top 30 social salespeople in the world by Forbes for his successful track record of B2B sales consulting and training. As a result of his acclaim and following, Keenan was chosen to kick off the sales-focused track by keynoting at Vectors 2019.

"Vectors 2019 is all about bringing SkySwitch resellers together and providing them with tools to transform their UCaaS businesses – and sales plays a key role in that," said SkySwitch's Vice President of Sales, Jayson Jones. " Learning how to effectively close deals, and more of them, is instrumental to accelerated growth. SkySwitch believes that Keenan's methodology of gap selling will resonate well with our resellers, providing them with an excellent takeaway that can be applied directly to their business."

Keenan's keynote, scheduled for Monday, October 28th at 11 a.m., will cover how gap selling can be effectively implemented for UCaaS industry sales teams. In addition, Keenan will lead a breakout session and a post-conference webinar so the Vectors 2019 attendees can successfully execute gap-selling core concepts after the conference concludes.

"Backed by innovative technologies and best in class support, SkySwitch resellers and MSPs have limitless sales potential." Keenan said. "With the UCaaS industry forecasted to be worth $79.3 billion by 2024, there's honestly no better time to be selling UCaaS – especially if you're selling it the right way. That's where gap selling comes in, and why I couldn't be more excited to join SkySwitch at Vectors 2019 and help their resellers sell more."

To learn more about Keenan's session, or Vectors 2019, visit the official conference website and follow Vectors 2019 on social media to stay updated on the latest news, blog posts and video teasers from SkySwitch.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

