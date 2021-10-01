Keeney Introduces Updated Insta-Plumb Technology, Now with Tool-Free Release

The new design enhancement makes Insta-Plumb more user-friendly, allowing for an easier and more efficient application – particularly ideal for homeowners and DIYers who are looking to save time and money. The streamlined push-to-install, press-to-release connections of Insta-Plumb products are particularly effective and convenient for use in confined, hard-to-reach areas, such as below a kitchen or bathroom sink.

In addition to the release collar, Insta-Plumb tubular products feature a stainless steel grip ring that holds a connection tight and a water-proof O-ring that provides a leak-free seal without the use of any solvents, glues, nuts or washers, saving time and making it ready to use within minutes.

The Insta-Plumb product line offers a robust range of under sink couplings and fittings, providing a simple and secure fix for installation or repairs typical in bathrooms, kitchens, mobile homes or anywhere under-sink drainage is needed.

To learn more about Insta-Plumb, visit www.keeneymfg.com/insta-plumb or view our video.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT KEENEY

Keeney is a leading manufacturer and distributor of tubular drainage products. Founded in 1923 and part of the Oatey family of companies since 2019, the Keeney and PlumbPak by Keeney families include under-sink drainage, quarter-turn valves, bath drains, toilet repair parts, and more.

SOURCE Keeney, an Oatey company