KEENON's Latest Robots Officially Presented in US, Showcasing Next-Gen Service Automation at NRA Show 2024

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, the world's leading commercial service robotics company focused on empowering human-robot collaboration, has presented its latest innovation – DINERBOT T10, a highly intelligent delivery robot, and KLEENBOT C30, a 3-in-1 cleaning robot, at the National Restaurant Association Show 2024, a global premier event in the foodservice industry that concluded on May 21st in Chicago.

Alongside the two flagship products, the DINERBOT T9 Pro, which has been crowned with 2023 GOOD DESIGN® by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, the T9, the T8, the T3, and the BUTLERBOT W3 also shared the spotlight at KEENON's booth, with on-site experts from the company showcasing to the exhibition's visitors how KEENON harnesses its state-of-the-art robots equipped with versatile and smart features, to transform the guest experience at catering, hotels, senior living, entertainment venues and more.

Since its inception, KEENON has been targeting the needs of business environments that can benefit from robotic technology, designing and developing a fleet of advanced self-driving indoor robots that not only facilitate their business growth but also enhance operational efficiency. Built upon its success, the company's R&D team continues to zero in on KEENON's core innovation, achieving great breakthroughs in upgrading the capabilities of its robots such as environment perception, decision-making prediction, and motion control.

With a minimum passage width of 59 cm and a carrying capacity of up to 40kg, the slim profile of the DINERBOT T10 makes it a perfect fit for various environments, including restaurants, supermarkets, and exhibitions. Mounted on the robot's top is a movable head, with customizable headgear and a matching UI set to launch in summer. It features a multi-modal design incorporating voice, touch, and vision capabilities. The robot is fitted with a 23.8" high-resolution screen ideal for advertisements and displaying multimedia to engage with guests and customers. Its versatility is supercharged by visual inspection-based tray detection, an innovative tray detection system, and four stereo-vision sensors that give it a 300° view of the environment to provide unmatched safety. The T10 promises effortless transport and exceptional stability, ensuring fast and spill-free food and drink delivery.

Compact and powerful yet with adorable design, the KLEENBOT C30 is a multi-functional cleaning master designed to fully automate the cleaning chores in a variety of commercial spaces across various floor types, making it the ultimate robot for businesses that hope to save time and improve efficiency. The C30 features self-charging and can clean spaces up to 1500 square meters on a single charge, with a 3-in-1 cleaning system that covers tasks including sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-mopping. The dual operation modes provide flexibility and adaptability to various cleaning needs, allowing users to switch between manual map-building and automated cleaning. For greater convenience, users can remotely control and monitor the robot using the KEENON App on mobile devices.

Over the past two years, KEENON's journey to the forefront of the service robot industry has been punctuated by significant milestones, allowing it to further expand its footprint in the US market and become a trusted partner in sectors spanning catering, hotels, senior living, cinemas, casinos, and supermarkets. Its dynamic robotic solutions, which are testaments to the transformative power of technology in hospitality, retail, elderly care, and beyond, are serving businesses across over 50 cities in the US, enhancing their operational efficiency and delivering unparalleled guest experiences with its tailored solutions that address the ever-growing needs of companies.

With a presence in over 60 countries and regions worldwide, including France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, Canada, and the US, KEENON remains unwavering in its commitment to bringing more innovative products for its users in North America as it continues to create robotic solutions with more advanced and intelligent capacities that are posed to herald a new era of efficiency, productivity, and guest satisfaction.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

