Keenova Champions Men's Health Month with Education and Outreach

Reddit AMA and New Sexual Health Screening Tool Headline the Awareness Month

DUBLIN, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc announced today its Men's Health Month initiative, reaffirming its commitment to advancing men's health by hosting a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) focused on Peyronie's disease and launching a new provider intake tool designed to support conversations about sensitive health conditions.

Why It Matters

Throughout June, Keenova is spearheading activities designed to empower men to take charge of their physical, mental, and sexual health. The effort also aims to raise awareness among healthcare providers and patients about commonly underdiagnosed and stigmatized conditions such as Peyronie's disease.

"Men's Health Month is a powerful reminder that meaningful progress requires both awareness and action," said Stephanie Wenstrup, Head of Marketing at Keenova. "At Keenova, we are committed to advancing men's health through innovative therapies that address unmet needs, supporting research that expands medical understanding, and empowering patients with the tools and resources to take charge of their health."

Key Components and Events

Reddit AMA – Dr. Denise Asafu-Andjei, a leading urologist, and Geoff Kaplan, a patient with Peyronie's disease, will answer questions about the condition, the patient journey, treatment options, and the importance of prioritizing men's health during a Reddit AMA on June 18 at 3 p.m. ET. People can submit questions in advance or join live to take part in the discussion.

– Dr. Denise Asafu-Andjei, a leading urologist, and Geoff Kaplan, a patient with Peyronie's disease, will answer questions about the condition, the patient journey, treatment options, and the importance of prioritizing men's health during a Reddit AMA on June 18 at 3 p.m. ET. People can submit questions in advance or join live to take part in the discussion. Intake tool for providers – Keenova's new Men's Sexual Health Screener is designed to help healthcare practitioners guide more effective sexual health conversations with patients. The tool enables clinicians to ask targeted questions that may uncover sensitive or otherwise difficult-to-discuss concerns.

– Keenova's new Men's Sexual Health Screener is designed to help healthcare practitioners guide more effective sexual health conversations with patients. The tool enables clinicians to ask targeted questions that may uncover sensitive or otherwise difficult-to-discuss concerns. Advertising – Targeted digital outreach through social media and online ads will reach men and their partners with messages designed to provide educational information, inspire action, and empower men to take charge of their health.

– Targeted digital outreach through social media and online ads will reach men and their partners with messages designed to provide educational information, inspire action, and empower men to take charge of their health. Online content – Keenova.com will feature stories for both men and healthcare providers that share insights about prioritizing and managing men's health, including a primer on the difference between Peyronie's disease, erectile dysfunction, and low testosterone; the connection between sexual health and mental health; and a checklist that providers can use with men in the exam room.

– Keenova.com will feature stories for both men and healthcare providers that share insights about prioritizing and managing men's health, including a primer on the difference between Peyronie's disease, erectile dysfunction, and low testosterone; the connection between sexual health and mental health; and a checklist that providers can use with men in the exam room. Wear Blue Day – Keenova team members will show their support by participating in Wear Blue Day. Celebrated nationally each Friday in June, the initiative encourages men's health advocates to wear blue to raise awareness of men's health issues.

About Men's Health Month

Men's Health Month is observed every June to raise awareness about health issues that specifically affect men. The initiative emphasizes the importance of early detection, preventive care, and effective treatment, encouraging men to take proactive steps toward managing their overall health and well-being.

About Keenova

Keenova Therapeutics is a leading U.S.-focused branded therapeutics company that strives to help patients with rare or unaddressed conditions live happier and healthier lives.

Keenova's rare disease capabilities underpin our diversified brands portfolio, which is focused across a wide range of specialty therapeutic areas of significant unmet need. These include rheumatology, ophthalmology, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, orthopedics, urology, and neonatal respiratory critical care.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Keenova benefits from a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint with facilities in Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.keenova.com.

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Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the potential of Keenova's products to improve health and treatment outcomes. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of, and compliance with, regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; changes in laws and regulations; changes in market demand; issues with product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues or adverse side effects or adverse reactions associated with Keenova's products; and other risks identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Keenova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings and furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all of which are available on the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov) and Keenova's website (www.keenova.com). The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Keenova does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Keenova Therapeutics