Keenova Launches New Consumer Campaign for Dupuytren's Contracture: Don't Be a Viking

Dupuytren's contracture, a.k.a. Viking Hand, is a progressive hand condition affecting an estimated 13 million Americans

DUBLIN, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc announced today the launch of its newest television commercial and disease awareness campaign, Don't Be a Viking.

The Big Idea

The bold concept taps into the condition's nickname, "Viking Hand," and follows a Viking's patient journey, from frustration and confusion in living with the symptoms to taking control and seeing a hand specialist.

The campaign encourages people who may have symptoms of Dupuytren's contracture, as well as their loved ones and caregivers, to visit FindaHandSpecialist.com. The site helps individuals connect with a hand specialist who can provide an accurate diagnosis and discuss a full range of treatment options, including nonsurgical approaches.

"The lighthearted campaign shines a spotlight on the very real challenges people with Dupuytren's contracture face when they rely on a 'wait and see' approach or avoid treatment altogether," said Dayna Sracic, Executive Director, Consumer Marketing at Keenova. "Don't Be a Viking empowers patients to see themselves as confident, informed partners in their own care and speak with a hand specialist."

Inside the Story

The condition is known as Viking Hand because of a historic genetic association with people of Northern European ancestry, although the incidence of the disease is now more geographically dispersed.1

The commercial opens with a Viking in his kitchen battling a jar of pickles. He twists, strains, grunts, and finally loses his patience, smashing the jar with an axe in a burst of frustration. His wife rushes in, shocked at the sight of the mess and stunned that a simple jar has turned into a kitchen disaster.

The couple then reaches out to a hand specialist who guides the Viking through diagnosis and nonsurgical treatment options. The specialist also helps him set aside his axe in favor of a modern approach. The transformation blends the rugged world of Viking lore with the landscape of contemporary healthcare, showing that even the strongest heroes sometimes need expert support.

Why It Matters

The campaign concept is grounded in insights from consumer research, which shows that many Dupuytren's contracture patients delay treatment to avoid surgery and often learn to adapt to the condition instead of addressing it.2* Don't Be a Viking aims to motivate patients and those around them to take the important step of planning a visit with a hand specialist as soon as they are unable to lay their hand flat and discuss nonsurgical treatment options.

Watch the commercial.

Where It Shows Up

The 30- and 15-second spots will run nationwide on broadcast and cable TV, including ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, CNN, and Fox News. It will also appear on major streaming platforms such as Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Paramount+, and Peacock, along with additional online placements. The campaign extends across social media, digital display, online video, and search, and is supported by materials in healthcare settings.

About Dupuytren's Contracture

Dupuytren's contracture is a lifelong condition that may get worse over time. It's caused by a buildup of collagen in the hand, which forms a rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm so they can't be straightened. As Dupuytren's contracture progresses, it may become difficult for individuals to use their hand(s) for daily tasks and activities.1,3 It affects an estimated 13 million Americans.4,5†

About Keenova

Keenova Therapeutics is a leading U.S.-focused branded therapeutics company that strives to help patients with rare or unaddressed conditions live happier and healthier lives.

Keenova's rare disease capabilities underpin our diversified brands portfolio, which is focused across a wide range of specialty therapeutic areas of significant unmet need. These include rheumatology, ophthalmology, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, orthopedics, urology, and neonatal respiratory critical care.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Keenova benefits from a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint with facilities in Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.keenova.com.

Keenova uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations, and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the potential of Keenova's products to improve health and treatment outcomes. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of, and compliance with, regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; changes in laws and regulations; changes in market demand; issues with product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues or adverse side effects or adverse reactions associated with Keenova's products; and other risks identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Keenova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings and furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all of which are available on the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov) and Keenova's website (www.keenova.com). The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Keenova does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

* Data sourced from 2024 consumer market research based on a web-based survey of 200 adults who were either diagnosed with Dupuytren's contracture or believe they have Dupuytren's contracture based on a detailed description of symptoms.

† Dupuytren's contracture prevalence estimation calculation in the U.S.: Average Dupuytren's contracture prevalence in the U.S. (5%) multiplied by U.S. adult population (~258 million adults per 2020 U.S. Census data) = ~13 million.

References

Bayat A, McGrouther DA. Management of Dupuytren's disease--clear advice for an elusive condition. Ann R Coll Surg Engl. 2006;88(1):3-8. "Dupuytren's contracture consumer awareness trial usage online survey report." Endo USA, Inc. (a Keenova Therapeutics company); 2024. Hurst LC, Badalamente MA, Hentz VR, et al. Injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for Dupuytren's contracture. N Engl J Med. 2009;361(10),968-979. MedlinePlus Genetics. Dupuytren contracture. National Library of Medicine. Accessed August 14, 2025. https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/dupuytren-contracture/#frequency Ogunwole SU, Rabe MA, Roberts AW, Caplan Z. Adult population grew faster than total population from 2010 to 2020. U.S. Census Bureau. Published August 12, 2021. Accessed August 14, 2025. https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/08/united-states-adult-population-grew-faster-than-nations-total-population-from-2010-to-2020.html

SOURCE Keenova Therapeutics