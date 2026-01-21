Keenova Marks 100K Peyronie's Disease Patients--a Major Milestone for an Often-Stigmatized Men's Health Condition

100,000 men have been prescribed XIAFLEX ® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) to treat their Peyronie's disease 1 *

Diagnosis rates for the condition remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help

In 2026, Keenova will focus on building awareness to help improve diagnosis rates with new and enhanced initiatives, including evolved marketing campaigns and more patient voices

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc announced today that it reached a milestone: 100,000 patients with Peyronie's disease (PD) have been prescribed XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum).1*

XIAFLEX is the only FDA-approved nonsurgical treatment for adult men with PD who have a "plaque" that can be felt and a curve in their penis greater than 30 degrees when treatment is started.2 Do not receive XIAFLEX if you have had an allergic reaction to collagenase clostridium histolyticum or any of the ingredients in XIAFLEX, or to any other collagenase product.

Why It Matters

XIAFLEX launched in 2013 as the first and only FDA-approved nonsurgical treatment for PD. The condition is thought to be more prevalent than reported.2 Diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.3

"This milestone is a testament to the strength of those patients who have overcome their physical and emotional discomfort to seek help for PD," said Dan Plunkett, Executive Director of Marketing at Keenova.

"The achievement also reflects the dedication and collaboration of teams across the patient journey—from researchers who developed the treatment to the urology specialists who care for patients and administer XIAFLEX," Plunkett continued. "At Keenova, we are proud of our continued commitment to men's health and to supporting men with Peyronie's disease."

Building Awareness and Impact in 2026

Keenova will continue its awareness efforts in 2026 and empower men to speak with a urology specialist and explore whether XIAFLEX is right for them.

Marketing campaigns to reach men and partners: Keenova's campaigns—including Bent Carrot and Prime Time—are running on digital and social channels and on streaming and video platforms such as Prime Video, CBS, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock. This year, Keenova will evolve its messaging to engage the partners of those with PD to help spark conversations about the condition.

About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's disease is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be bothersome during arousal and intimacy.4 Diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.3

* As of January 2026, 100,020 men have been prescribed XIAFLEX for PD. Calculations and estimations based on transactions for XIAFLEX for PD from January 1, 2014 to January 13, 2026.1

About Keenova

Keenova Therapeutics is a leading global developer and manufacturer of branded therapeutics that strives to help patients with rare or unaddressed conditions live happier and healthier lives.

The Company's diversified brands portfolio is focused across a wide range of therapeutic areas of significant unmet need, including endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology, immunology, neonatal respiratory critical care, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, rheumatology and urology. Globally headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Keenova benefits from a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint with facilities in Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.keenova.com .

