Keenova to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc ("Keenova" or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) (5:00 a.m. ET).

A live and archived webcast of the event may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.keenova.com.

About Keenova

Keenova Therapeutics is a leading global developer and manufacturer of branded therapeutics that strives to help patients with rare or unaddressed conditions live happier and healthier lives.

The Company's diversified brands portfolio is focused across a wide range of therapeutic areas of significant unmet need, including endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology, immunology, neonatal respiratory critical care, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, rheumatology and urology. Globally headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Keenova benefits from a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint with facilities in Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.keenova.com.

