KeenStack Launches Inaugural List of "Top IT Leaders in Arizona to Watch"

Company recognizes IT leaders across the state improving operations, experience, and outcomes across industries

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenStack, the professional services consulting firm that helps companies unlock the full potential of ServiceNow, today announces its inaugural list of the "Top IT Leaders in Arizona to Watch." This distinction was designed to honor the executives making meaningful change with digital transformation, employee & customer experience, AI & emerging technologies, and community & organizational impact. Each leader was nominated by a peer and ultimately selected based on the innovative work they're doing inside their organizations, from modernizing systems and improving experiences to helping their teams operate more effectively.

"We spend time with remarkable leaders like these every day, and the level of work happening inside these organizations is inspiring," said Thiru Thangarathinam, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of KeenStack. "These are the people figuring out how to make technology achieve powerful results in complex environments, not just talking about it. We created this list as a way to recognize their great work."

This year's honorees include:

"It's an honor to be included alongside such a strong group of IT leaders," said Sonny Varadan, CIO at Sonora Quest Laboratories. "Most of what we do in IT happens behind the scenes. This recognition belongs entirely to my IT team. Their innovation, employee- and customer-focused approach, and unwavering focus on supporting our patients, helps move our organization forward every day."

The Top IT Leaders in Arizona to Watch list is intended to highlight the progress happening across Arizona's IT community and create more opportunities for leaders to connect with one another over time.

"Arizona has a strong and collaborative IT community, and there's a lot of meaningful work happening across industries," said Troy Philbert, CIO at Amkor. "It's great to see that work being recognized, especially alongside peers who are driving similar impact in their organizations."

"As a former CIO, I've seen firsthand the complexity IT leaders manage and the impact they have across their organizations," said Deanna Wise, advisory board member at KeenStack and former CIO of Banner Health. "Recognizing these leaders and creating space for them to connect with peers is important for strengthening the broader IT community in Arizona."

To learn more about KeenStack, please click here.

About KeenStack

KeenStack is a professional services consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations implement, optimize, and manage their ServiceNow platforms to streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation. Through strategic guidance, technical implementation, and ongoing support, KeenStack empowers clients to maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments. To learn more, please visit www.keenstack.com.

SOURCE KeenStack