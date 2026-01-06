KeenStack Accelerates Growth with New Clients, Strategic Partnerships, and Expanded Services

Company recognized for advancing app innovations, culture and awards, and charting an ambitious path for 2026

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenStack , the professional services consulting firm that helps companies unlock the full potential of ServiceNow , today announces continued momentum with new client wins, strategic partnerships, and company growth initiatives. The announcement caps a year of significant expansion, positioning the firm for a strong 2026.

"Last year was about showing what we can accomplish and laying the groundwork for what's next," says Thiru Thangarathinam , founder and chief executive officer of KeenStack. "We've been growing our team, building partnerships, and developing new products while staying closely connected to our clients and communities through a strong cultural foundation. Our goal is to continue to prove that we can take on big challenges and deliver real impact."

App Innovation and Technology

In line with its strategic shift toward a SaaS-based model, KeenStack is launching new apps and focusing on acquiring customers to support recurring revenue growth. In 2025, KeenStack launched two major healthcare solutions on the ServiceNow platform:

The AI-powered Healthcare Referral Management solution streamlines referral intake, validation, and routing to reduce delays, improve handoffs, and accelerate patient access. Automated tracking boosts operational efficiency, and intelligent routing strengthens collaboration across care teams. The solution also provides actionable analytics on referral trends to support informed operational decisions.

streamlines referral intake, validation, and routing to reduce delays, improve handoffs, and accelerate patient access. Automated tracking boosts operational efficiency, and intelligent routing strengthens collaboration across care teams. The solution also provides actionable analytics on referral trends to support informed operational decisions. The AI-powered Healthcare Appeals and Grievances Management app helps payers meet regulatory timelines, handle complex documentation, and improve experiences. The solution automates intake, triage, and routing processes; uses Document Intelligence and Now Assist; verifies submissions; and delivers real-time insights through an AI-driven dashboard. The result is quicker decisions, clearer audit trails, lower cost per case, and a better experience for all stakeholders.

The company is also focused on converting its app innovations into additional customers, marking a key milestone in its shift to a SaaS-based model. KeenStack continues to invest in certifications and talent, currently targeting 700 ServiceNow platform certifications across its global teams.

Client and Partner Growth

KeenStack welcomed several new clients this year, in various industries including healthcare, hospitality, semiconductor and more. These additional industries reflect a growing demand for KeenStack's ServiceNow expertise across many professional services industries.

KeenStack also strengthened its partnership ecosystem, adding 3CLogic as a key collaborator to deliver enhanced client solutions. This partnership was in addition to partnerships with Tenon and GuardRails announced earlier this year. All of these partnerships expand the tools and insights available to clients, helping them improve visibility, optimize their ServiceNow environments, and achieve stronger operational performance.

Community Engagement and Events

Last year, KeenStack supported the Banner Children's Open and the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC), was a VIP Table sponsor at Terros Health First Breakfast, a gold sponsor of ServiceNow's three U.S. healthcare roadshows, and participated in speaking engagements at HLTH alongside ServiceNow and other partners.

The company also remained active across industry and tech events, attending ViVE in Tennessee, the HIMSS Arizona Healthcare Summit, Knowledge 2025 in Las Vegas, and HIMSS Northern California Advocacy Day. The Chandler office ribbon-cutting and the planning for a new, expanded space reflect KeenStack's ongoing commitment to creating collaborative hubs for employees and clients.

Awards and Recognition

KeenStack's growth and culture were recognized with multiple industry honors in 2025, starting the year off with the Great Place to Work certification. Thangarathinam was also recognized as an Arizona Business Angels and Who's Who in Arizona Healthcare for 2026 , highlighting his commitment to both employee experience and business excellence.

Looking Ahead to 2026

KeenStack is aiming to significantly grow organic revenue in 2026 while also exploring potential acquisitions with private equity partners. The firm plans to expand its sales and solutions consulting teams to increase coverage across the U.S., launch additional apps, and continue scaling its India team. The company will also expand its India office in early 2026, providing expanded space for collaboration, client engagement, and team growth.

"Next year is about execution, scale, and delivering measurable value through both products and services," said Elevsis Delgadillo , SVP of customer success at KeenStack. "We are focused on building strong client relationships, launching innovative solutions, and expanding our global presence in a way that positions us for long-term success."



About KeenStack

KeenStack is a professional services consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations implement, optimize, and manage their ServiceNow platforms to streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation. Through strategic guidance, technical implementation, and ongoing support, KeenStack empowers clients to maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments. To learn more, please visit www.keenstack.com .

