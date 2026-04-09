KeenStack Strengthens Board and Expands Client Momentum in First Quarter of 2026

Company highlights new advisory board and growing enterprise client base

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenStack, the professional services consulting firm that helps companies unlock the full power of ServiceNow, today announces the formation of its advisory board alongside continued momentum with enterprise clients. The newly formed board includes former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, David Rutchik, and Deanna Wise, each bringing deep experience across public sector, enterprise, and healthcare. The board is poised to support KeenStack's next phase of growth, planning to work closely with leadership to help drive enterprise relationships in key industries and support future growth initiatives.

"We are building a company that can operate at enterprise scale, and that requires the right guidance and network," said Thiru Thangarathinam, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of KeenStack. "We were intentional about bringing on leaders who each expand our reach in different ways. Doug brings deep public sector relationships, Deanna brings credibility and access across healthcare systems, and David brings experience across enterprise deals and private equity. Together, they reflect where we're going and the company we're building."

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, previously the CEO of Cold Stone Creamery, brings strong ties across state and local government along with vast business experience. Deanna Wise, previously the chief information officer (CIO) of Banner Health, adds deep relationships across healthcare systems and CIO networks. David Rutchik, managing partner of The Dorzac Group, contributes experience across private equity, Fortune 500 leadership, and M&A ecosystems.

Alongside its board expansion, KeenStack continues to build momentum with enterprise clients across industries. The company works with organizations including WillScot, Sonora Quest Laboratories, and Kirkland & Ellis, reflecting growing demand for its ServiceNow expertise. KeenStack is now a ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Premier Partner and has achieved more than 800 ServiceNow certifications, positioning the company to reach Elite Partner status by the end of 2026.

"Everything we are doing comes back to execution and delivering value for our clients," said Elevsis Delgadillo, SVP of customer success at KeenStack. "We're looking forward to serving our new and existing customers, and for the board to strengthen our ability to open the right doors so we can continue building in a focused, customer-centric way."

To learn more about KeenStack, please click here.

About KeenStack

KeenStack is a professional services consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations implement, optimize, and manage their ServiceNow platforms to streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation. Through strategic guidance, technical implementation, and ongoing support, KeenStack empowers clients to maximize the value of their ServiceNow investments. To learn more, please visit www.keenstack.com.

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SOURCE KeenStack