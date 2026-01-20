KeenVision Announces Anaplan to Pigment Migration Program

PEORIA, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeenVision today announced the launch of its Anaplan to Pigment Migration Program, designed to support Finance teams transitioning from legacy environments to Pigment.

As Pigment adoption accelerates across FP&A organizations, many Finance leaders are re-evaluating legacy environments due to rising costs, performance limitations, and growing pressure on IT teams. While Pigment offers a modern alternative, migration complexity often becomes a significant barrier to action.

KeenVision's Anaplan to Pigment Migration Program is designed to help Finance teams transition to Pigment in a structured, efficient, and cost-conscious manner.

Program Scope

The program is designed for Finance teams evaluating Pigment in response to rising costs, as well as organizations experiencing performance or scalability challenges within existing legacy environments. It is also intended for FP&A leaders seeking faster modeling cycles, improved adoption, and reduced dependency on IT, as well as companies aiming to modernize Planning processes without restarting from scratch.

Program Benefits

KeenVision's program supports migration from Anaplan to Pigment through a proven, repeatable methodology. The approach focuses on reducing migration costs through focused scoping and streamlined execution, while avoiding unnecessary model rebuilds by modernizing design rather than replicating existing complexity. Timelines are shortened while preserving data accuracy and planning integrity, allowing Finance teams to regain time and focus on strategic initiatives.

Included Services

Proven Migration Methodology: Built by Anaplan and Pigment experts, leveraging best practices from previous migrations.





High Time-to-Value: Reduced consulting effort, fewer rebuild cycles, and faster deployment in Pigment.





Admin & Training Enablement: A structured training path that helps Anaplan users quickly adapt to Pigment concepts, workflows, and administration.





A structured training path that helps Anaplan users quickly adapt to Pigment concepts, workflows, and administration. Finance-First Design: Migration decisions are driven by business needs — not technical convenience.

Next Steps

Migrating to Pigment doesn't have to be expensive, disruptive, or risky. KeenVision's Anaplan to Pigment Migration Program gives Finance leaders a clear, structured path forward — backed by experts who understand both platforms and the realities of Finance operations.

About KeenVision



KeenVision is a professional services firm that works with client teams to design and develop advanced Planning and Financial Performance Management solutions. The firm combines finance and accounting experience with expertise in market-leading Business Planning technology platforms.

KeenVision provides implementation, managed, and training services related to Close Management, Financial Planning, Reporting, and Business Planning across a range of technologies.

The firm's approach is focused on supporting Finance teams as they navigate complex financial management requirements with clarity and confidence. Solutions are designed to align with each client's specific challenges and operational objectives.

This client-focused approach has guided KeenVision's work with hundreds of organizations, with each engagement reflecting a commitment to delivering measurable and practical outcomes. Users can learn more at kvcfo.com.

