Keep America Beautiful Partners with Earth Day Network on 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

The organizations will promote participation in each other's signature volunteer engagement events – the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup ® and Earth Day Network's Great Global Cleanup ™ – as well as promote the 50th anniversary of Earth Day to each organization's respective network of partners, affiliates, and volunteers.

Launched for Earth Day 2019 and expanding globally in 2020, the Great Global Cleanup™ organized 10,000 cleanups and engaged over 500,000 volunteers in all 50 U.S. states, territories, and Canada to tackle plastic pollution and encourage individual and government changes towards consumption. The Great American Cleanup, the nation's largest community improvement program, takes place annually during spring, from March through June.

"People have a right to expect clean communities," said Earth Day Network President Kathleen Rogers. "That's why we are excited to be working and volunteering alongside Keep America Beautiful. Together, we are raising awareness of global waste problems, helping to find sustainable solutions and creating inclusive events in which the contribution of every volunteer is valued. The Great Global Cleanup™ and the Great American Cleanup™ can lead to lasting change in how we as a planet deal with waste."

The first Earth Day on April 22, 1970, activated 20 million Americans from all walks of life and is widely credited with launching the modern environmental movement. Twenty years later, Earth Day went global, mobilizing 200 million people in more than 190 countries and lifting environmental issues onto the world stage. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.

"The partnership between Keep America Beautiful and Earth Day Network signals our mutual desire to build a more sustainable world," said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman. "We're thrilled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with Earth Day Network by motivating millions of Americans to take action and celebrate our planet, our country, and our communities."

On Earth Day and throughout the spring, Keep America Beautiful and its national network of community-based affiliates organize Great American Cleanup volunteer events and education programs that renew public parks, trails and recreation areas; clean, enhance and protect shorelines, beaches and waterways; remove litter and debris from roadways, storm drains and public spaces; reduce waste and improve recycling; and plant trees, flowers and community gardens.

About Earth Day Network

Earth Day Network's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), Earth Day Network works with more than 50,000 partners in 190 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.

Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

