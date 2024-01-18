Keep Announces Strategic Partnership with OPPO to Jointly Explore Smart Fitness and Health Products and Services

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Inc. ("Keep" or the "Company"), the largest fitness platform in China, today announced a strategic partnership with OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, to jointly enhance intelligent offerings in fitness and health products and services.

Drawing on their respective strengths, OPPO and Keep will jointly explore collaboration opportunities in smart fitness hardware, algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications as well as carry out joint marketing and branding campaigns. OPPO and Keep intend to maximize business synergies created by this new strategic relationship and leverage their unique brand identities to establish a powerful voice advocating for the development and use of innovative intelligent tools to promote healthy, active lifestyles.

Mr. Liu Jia, General Manager of Wearable Business Department of OPPO, stated, "Our partnership with Keep will draw on our complementary strengths in hardware, content, technology, and branding, as we explore new opportunities to apply cutting-edge technology to the fitness and health industry. OPPO has built a global product development ecosystem that is renowned for its consistent creation of cutting-edge and innovative products. This ecosystem will be further enhanced with Keep's expertise in smart fitness products and services. We look forward to working closely together to create technology-powered solutions that help people lead healthy and active lives."

Mr. Liu Dong, Vice President of Consumer Fitness Products and Co-founder of Keep, stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with OPPO. Keep is an industry leader in integrating smart hardware with our online fitness platform, providing one-stop service based on our extensive and professional fitness content, and complemented by a variety of self-branded fitness products offerings such as smart fitness devices, fitness gear, apparel and food. This collaboration will help strengthen our development of new technologies and intelligent features that seamlessly connect the physical and digital realms. We look forward to working together with OPPO to explore how advances in AI and enhanced integration between smart devices and online platforms can help us provide users with even more personalized and immersive fitness experiences.

About Keep Inc.

Keep Inc. (SEHK: 3650) is the largest fitness platform in China in terms of MAUs and number of workout sessions completed by users in 2022, according to CIC. Keep offers a comprehensive fitness solution to help users achieve their fitness goals. On the Keep platform, extensive, professional, and premium fitness content with diverse activities and services are offered to encourage users to engage in daily exercise. Keep platform leverages AI technology to provide personalized workout programs incorporating recorded courses and interactive live streaming classes, dynamically customized to each user's athletic levels, fitness goals, daily workout patterns and diet. Keep's services seamlessly connect the physical and digital realms, spanning smart devices, workout equipment, athletic apparel and food to provide an immersive fitness experience. The Keep brand has become synonymous with passion for fitness, and 77.5% of fitness enthusiasts in China are aware of the Keep mobile app. We've inspired millions to join our community, resulting in 36.4 million MAUs and 2.1 billion workout sessions in 2022.

For more information on Keep Inc., visit https://keep.com/

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any individual or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

SOURCE Keep Inc.