Keep Building Occupants Healthy and Comfortable with Professionally Installed Window Film

While sunlight streaming in an office window is beautiful, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, and over 5.4M cases of nonmelanoma skin cancer were treated in the U.S. (SkinCancer.org). Repeated exposure to UV light can also cause eye issues including blurry vision and cataracts. Prevention is possible and a useful strategy for workplaces is a professional installation of window film. Once installed, window film blocks 99 percent of UV rays, helping reduce the risk of skin cancer and eye damage.

Among other benefits, professionally installed window film helps avoid interior temperature swings and keeps building occupants comfortable. Window film may help retain heat in the colder months, and in warmer months allows in less than 25 percent of solar energy versus 90 percent without film, keeping the temperature further regulated. The view to the outside doesn't have to be compromised either, as window film is available in a variety of shades, from virtually clear, to medium, or dark. In addition, since the product is always in place, there is no operator involvement needed to enjoy its benefits.

Furthermore, professionally installed window film can ameliorate glare while still providing adequate light. By reducing excessive sunlight, window film can offer a more productive workspace so occupants can focus on the task at hand.

"A commonly overlooked way to keep building occupants comfortable and healthy in the workplace is with professionally installed window film," said Darrell Smith, Executive Director of the IWFA. "Instead of a full window replacement, which is costly and produces more landfill waste, professionally installed window film allows occupants to enjoy the space with high UV protection, while building operators avoid costly window replacements and can reap significant energy savings."

Professionally installed window film is a wise investment that will bring back a measurable return on investment. Federal, state or local incentive programs may be available for which installed window film may qualify. Visit here available tax incentives.

