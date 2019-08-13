Keep Calm This Back To School Season And Put New Canon PIXMA Printers On Your School Supply Shopping List

"Canon remains steadfastly committed to listening to its customers' needs as it produces new product offerings designed to integrate seamlessly into their lives," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The launch of the newest PIXMA printer series emphasizes our continued commitment to delivering simplified solutions for a wide array of users."

The new PIXMA printers include an assortment of new core features designed to help put at ease the minds of parents everywhere who are gearing up for the upcoming school year. These features include:

Simple 2-step wireless [2] setup process to get you printing from your compatible smartphone [3]

setup process to get you printing from your compatible smartphone Streamlined setup process designed to reduce total installation time by approximately 13 minutes (as compared to the prior generation of these PIXMA printer models) leaving time for important college things, like checking out that new meal plan

Improved (as compared to the PIXMA TS8220, TS6220 and TS5120 printers) built-in support via QR codes (PIXMA TS8320, PIXMA TS6320 and PIXMA TS5320 printers only) to quickly and easily help users of compatible iOS and Android-based smartphones troubleshoot [1] , reducing, if not eliminating, the need to call tech support

, reducing, if not eliminating, the need to call tech support Auto paper width detection (PIXMA TS8320, PIXMA TS6320, and PIXMA TS5320 printers only) making the printing process simpler and removing a step in the set-up process, as compared to the PIXMA TS8220, TS6220 and TS5120 printers

A status bar (PIXMA TS6320 and PIXMA TS5320 printers only) designed so that the printer status can be viewed at a glance from across the room, allowing consumers to quickly notice if there is a printing hiccup

Compatibility with the Card Isle® Print-at-Home Platform[4], which allows users to design, purchase, and print full-sized 5 inch x 7 inch greeting cards in the comfort of their own homes

PIXMA TS8320

Designed to provide seamless integration with compatible smartphones [3] through improved 5GHz Wi-Fi® capability [2] (as compared to the PIXMA TS8220 printer) providing easy, convenient and fast mobile printing options

through improved 5GHz Wi-Fi® capability (as compared to the PIXMA TS8220 printer) providing easy, convenient and fast mobile printing options Features a large 4.3 inch touch LCD screen, allowing users to easily view the printer status, configure settings and navigate menu options

PIXMA TS5320 & PIXMA TS6320

Available in a selection of bright, modern colors such as Pink, Green, and Navy to organically integrate into any home décor or stand-out as a fun accessory

New, high-contrast OLED screen to clearly see copy and print settings, as well as a new Status Bar for a smart and sleek way to view the printer status from almost anywhere in the room

Improved FINE cartridge system with new Dye Color for better photo printing on Photo Paper Plus Glossy II paper (as compared to the PIXMA TS6220 and TS5120 printers)

Compatible with the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY (CPIS) app[3] and Easy-PhotoPrint editor (EPP)[5] app, allowing consumers to easily tackle projects for home or school that are big or small

PIXMA TS3320

Features a wireless connect button, which simplifies the set-up process and allows printing projects for home, work or school, quickly and easily (as compared to the PIXMA TS3120 printer)

The PIXMA TS8320 printer has an estimated retail price of $199.99[6]. The PIXMA TS5320 and PIXMA TS6320 printers have estimated retail prices of $99.99[6] and $149.99[6], respectively, while the PIXMA TS3320 has an estimated retail price of $79.99[6].

For more information, and the full listing of product specifications, please visit www.shop.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications are subject to change at any time without notice.

1 Requires an internet connection and an iPad® or iPhone® mobile device running iOS® 10 or later or an Android™ mobile phone or tablet running Android 5.1 or later. Tablet operation is not guaranteed.

2Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

3 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later, and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer. For users of compatible Apple mobile devices, document printing requires Apple AirPrint, which requires an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac, PC, AirPort Base station, or Time Capsule is not supported.

4 Requires a Card Isle account. To access, download and/or use the Card Isle Print-at-Home platform, you must be located in the fifty (50) United States or any of its territories or possessions and be eighteen (18) years of age or older; additional conditions and restrictions apply; see Card Isle Terms of Use for full details.

5 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for iPhone app, available for free on the App Store, Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for Android app available for free on Google Play, or Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for Windows RT, available for free in the Windows Store. Compatible with iPhone® 3G or later, iPad®, iPad mini®, iPad Air®, iPod touch®, Android devices running Android OS 1.6 or later, and Windows RT devices.

6 Prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple, AirPort, AirPrint, iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPod touch, iPhone, Mac and Time Capsule are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Windows is a trademark or registered trademark of the Microsoft group of companies in the U.S. and other countries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product and brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

